About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Unstable Gut Microbiome in Toddlers Linked to Poor Growth: Lessons from Malawi

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Vasantha BDS on Sep 17 2025 4:17 PM

A Malawi study shows toddlers with unstable gut microbiomes grow more poorly than peers. Findings highlight gut stability as a key factor in tackling child stunting and malnutrition.

Unstable Gut Microbiome in Toddlers Linked to Poor Growth: Lessons from Malawi
Highlights:
  • Malawi study links unstable gut microbiome to poor toddler growth
  • Stable microbial communities support healthier growth outcomes
  • Findings may inform new interventions against childhood malnutrition
Malnutrition and stunting affect nearly 150 million children under five globally, especially in low-resource settings. While inadequate diet is an obvious driver, scientists increasingly recognize that the gut microbiome — the community of microbes in the gut — plays a crucial role. In collaboration with the Salk Institute and UC San Diego, new research from Washington University reports that toddlers in Malawi with more variable gut microbiomes grow more poorly than those with stable microbial communities. This opens up fresh ways to think about diagnosing and treating undernutrition (1 Trusted Source
Culture-independent meta-pangenomics enabled by long-read metagenomics reveals associations with pediatric undernutrition

Go to source).

Quiz on Gut Microbiome
Quiz on Gut Microbiome
Step into the vast realm of the gut microbiome with our interactive quiz! Ever wondered about the billions of microorganisms thriving in your digestive system? This quiz is designed to help you understand about the ...

Tracking Tiny Gut Shifts: How the Study Mapped Microbes Over Time

The study followed eight children aged 12-24 months over 11 months, collecting 47 fecal samples. Researchers used long-read metagenomics — a high-precision sequencing method — to reconstruct complete genomes of nearly 986 microbial species. They tracked how stable or fluctuating each child’s gut microbiome was over time, and compared growth metrics (length-for-age scores, acute undernutrition).


Gut Microbiome Wellness Index 2: Tool for Assessing Gut Health
Gut Microbiome Wellness Index 2: Tool for Assessing Gut Health
GMWI2 tool provides a standardized measure of gut health, enabling early disease detection and personalized treatment through advanced AI and extensive data analysis.

Stable Guts, Stronger Growth — What the Study Found

  • Toddlers with stable microbiomes grew better on key growth metrics.
  • Those with fluctuating bacterial communities showed poorer growth, even though all were at risk of malnutrition.
This suggests gut stability may be as important as diet in shaping child growth outcomes.


How Protein-Rich Diets Shape Your Gut Microbiome
How Protein-Rich Diets Shape Your Gut Microbiome
New research reveals how undigested protein in the colon influences gut microbiota, leading to beneficial or harmful metabolites.

Why Gut Stability Fuels Growth — The Science Behind It

Stability in the gut microbiome may help maintain beneficial metabolic and immune functions:
  • A stable microbiome supports consistent production of key nutrients or metabolites that aid growth.
  • Fluctuations may lead to loss of beneficial microbes or overgrowth of harmful ones, which can increase gut inflammation or reduce nutrient absorption.
  • Environmental enteric dysfunction, a condition affecting the small intestine, often in low-income settings, is linked to malabsorption; microbiome instability may exacerbate it.

New Therapeutic Food Heals Gut Microbiome of Malnourished Kids
New Therapeutic Food Heals Gut Microbiome of Malnourished Kids
MDCF-2 is more successful than commonly used standard therapeutic meals at mending the undeveloped gut microbiomes of malnourished children.

From Food to Probiotics: New Ways to Fight Malnutrition

If microbiome stability is vital for growth, then interventions might need to go beyond food and supplements to include:
  • Probiotics/prebiotics tailored to maintain stable microbial communities.
  • Dietary diversity and complementary foods that support microbiome health.
  • Sanitation, reducing infectious exposures that destabilize the gut flora.
  • Possibly using microbiome profiles as diagnostic tools to identify children at high risk of growth faltering.

Possible Challenges and What More Needs to Be Done

  • Scaling long-read sequencing is expensive and difficult in low-resource settings
  • Microbiome interventions need careful testing to avoid unintended effects
  • Environmental and socioeconomic factors like hygiene, clean water, and overall health remain key influences
  • Larger, long-term studies are needed to confirm if microbiome instability causes — rather than just correlates with — growth problems

What Parents, Communities & Health Systems Can Do

  • Promote dietary diversity, including legumes, fibers, and safe fermented foods
  • Ensure clean water, sanitation, and hygiene to reduce gut infections
  • Support programs that monitor growth and gut health in high-risk children
  • Invest in research and infrastructure to make microbiome-based diagnostics affordable and scalable
The Malawi study underscores that gut stability is a hidden pillar of child growth. Combating stunting and malnutrition may require not just better diets but also strategies to nurture a stable, resilient microbiome.

Reference:
  1. Culture-independent meta-pangenomics enabled by long-read metagenomics reveals associations with pediatric undernutrition - (https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(25)00975-4)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health In Focus
View All