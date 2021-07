Smartphones Can Make Anemia Detection Easy

Detection Of Anemia Using Smartphones

Suner S, Rayner J, Ozturan IU, Hogan G, Meehan CP, Chambers AB, Baird J, Jay GD. Prediction of anemia and estimation of hemoglobin concentration using a smartphone camera. PLoS One. 2021 Jul 14;16(7):e0253495. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0253495. PMID: 34260592.

As anemia is disproportionately prevalent in rural and other underdeveloped settings where there is inadequate access to healthcare, these kinds of laboratory screening that requires technicians, chemical reagents, and dedicated lab equipment may not be possible. Apart from this, it might not be economically feasible for the people from these areas to spend exclusively on these screening tests.The paleness of the palpebral conjunctiva that lines the eyelids can be a sign of severe anemia. By taking this in mind, the study team received smartphone images of that conjunctiva from 142 people with a wide range of hemoglobin levels. They zoomed in to a particular small region in each of these photos and designed an algorithm and prediction model which can compare conjunctiva color to hemoglobin levels.When they tested these newly developed algorithms on the conjunctiva photos of 202 new patients, they have reached 72.6% accuracy in predicting anemia. The sensitivity and specificity of the models were 72.8% and 72.5%, respectively.The authors said,Although the team opines that further improvements in image quality and computational corrections can enhance estimates of haemoglobin , this breakthrough approach can be efficiently used to detect anemia where healthcare facilities are not readily available.Source: Medindia