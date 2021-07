Simple Phone Conversation May Help Identify Alzheimer’s Disease

Vocal Features as a Diagnostic Tool

The Novel Machine Learning Model

The Outcome of the Vocal Model

Facts on Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease adds to 60-70% of all the dementia cases.

AD is the prime cause of disability and dependency among older people worldwide.

Alzheimer's disease is reported to be the 6th foremost cause of death in the U.S.

The mortality rate of AD has risen by 145% between 2000 and 2019.

An estimated 44 million people are living with Alzheimer's disease or a related form of dementia worldwide.

America includes 6.2 million AD patients above 65 years of age in 2021 and may reach 12.7 million by 2050.

Eighty percent of AD patients are of age 75 years or older and two-thirds are women.

One in 9 people age 65 and older (11.3%) have Alzheimer's dementia.

The life expectancy of an AD patient may be between 4-8 years after diagnosis.

The total cost of AD and other dementia estimates at around $259 billion in the U.S. and may reach $1.1 trillion by 2050.

Preventive Measures for Alzheimer's disease

Although the disease has no significant cure from conventional treatment, certain measures may help delay the onset as well as prevent the worsening of the pathological course

Engage in regular physical exercise as a healthy body also frames to healthy mind and brain.

Have a healthy balanced diet for well-being.

Commit yourself to learn and engage in cognitive activities like healthy thinking and social communication to promote brain strength.

Practice mind exercise like yoga and group laughing therapy

Note for any behavioral and psychological changes in routine activities

Consult your specialist at an early stage to prevent worsening of the disease

Render proper information and long-term support to elderly-affected individuals.

Thus along with other factors like cost-effectiveness, manual interpretations, and increased diagnostic difficulties rendered by Alzheimer's disease, there is a need for a reliable diagnostic tool that may help assess this chronic disease. Identifying AD at an earlier stage may further reduce the burden among both patients and caregivers and initiate the right treatment. One of the key features of patients with AD is their vocal features. These may show alterations due to broken messages. There are several machine-learning algorithms (models) recently that have demonstrated greater accuracy and efficiency in predicting the early onset of AD. However, the effectiveness of these tools tends to differ. Thus to overcome this, the present team developed a new and improved machine learning model. The study team developed an accurate predictive model using 1,465 audio data files from 99 healthy participants and 151 audio data files recorded from 24 AD patients, which arose from a dementia prevention program in Arakawa City in Tokyo. The telephone conversations were recorded from age groups of 65 years or older between March and May of 2020. The audio data were then utilized to generate machine learning models based on techniques like extreme gradient boosting (XGBoost), random forest (RF), and logistic regression (LR). The performance of the models were further validated and compared to multiple machine learning algorithms with conventional cognitive tests. It was seen that the present model had a predictive performance and accuracy of 90%. Certain limitations like the use of only binary samples (either healthy or AD), limited range of clinical diagnoses, reduced sample size, audio quality, and superficial vocal features may result in limited information. This may in turn lead to misidentification of the diagnosis. However, the present model serves as a promising tool for early detection of AD. Further data is mandated to expand the concept for more reliable diagnosis and benefit of the affected patients.