Smartphone Enables Detection of Norovirus: Here’s How

A smartphone device has been created that can detect minute amounts of a virus called norovirus. The device, developed by a team of researchers at the University of Arizona, Tucson, USA, is simple, cheap and portable and is capable of detecting minute levels of the virus.