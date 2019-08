Diabetes Increases Cancer Risk: Here’s How

High blood sugar levels in diabetes predispose to DNA damage and decreased ability by the body to repair DNA damage, compared to persons with normal blood sugar levels, thereby increasing the risk of cancer, finds recent study undertaken by scientists at City of Hope, a research and treatment center for cancer and diabetes.

"The most common idea is that the increased cancer risk has to do with hormones," Termini says.



"That's probably part of it, but there hasn't been a lot of solid evidence." Termini and his colleagues checked for possible DNA damage in the form of chemically altered DNA bases, referred to as adducts, in mouse models and tissue cultures of diabetes.

Interestingly, they did find increased levels of a DNA adduct termed N2-(1-carboxyethyl)-2'-deoxyguanosine, or CEdG in diabetic mouse models compared to normal mice

Why is DNA Repair Affected in Diabetes The study team further wished to explore potential mechanisms that may be responsible for the reduced ability of the cells to repair damaged DNA. They found that the activity of two proteins involved in the DNA repair process, namely, HIF1α and the signaling protein mTORC1, was reduced in diabetes. HIF1α stimulates several genes that play a key role in DNA repair



"We found that if we stabilize HIF1α in a high-glucose environment, we increase DNA repair and reduce DNA damage," Termini says. "And mTORC1 actually controls HIF1α, so if you stimulate mTORC1, you stimulate HIF1α."

Hormonal Dysregulation Theory and Increased Cancer Risk in Diabetes It is a well-known fact that diabetes increases the risk of cancer nearly two and a half times compared to persons who are not diabetic. Scientists currently believe that the increased risk of cancer in diabetes is due to hormonal dysfunction .

Insulin hormone is also known to stimulate cell growth and proliferation, which if it becomes uncontrolled can cause cancer

If the tests are successful, they plan to test the drugs in humans

Metformin, a commonly prescribed anti-diabetic agent also stimulates DNA repair. The study team are also planning to test a combination of metformin and agents that stimulate HIF1α or mTORC1 in animal models In summary,



The findings of the study were presented by John Termini, Ph.D at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Fall 2019. The ACS happens to be the world's biggest scientific society and nearly 9500 presentations on wide-ranging topics in science will be featured during this conference.Currently, it is widely believed that hormonal dysregulation in diabetes increases cancer risk. However, Termini wanted to determine whether increased blood sugar levels found in diabetes could in some way damage DNA leading to instability of the genome and result in an increased risk.