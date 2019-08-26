Diabetes Increases Cancer Risk: Here’s How

The findings of the study were
presented by John Termini, Ph.D at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Fall
2019. The ACS happens to be the world's biggest scientific society and nearly
9500 presentations on wide-ranging topics in science will be featured during this
conference.
Currently, it is widely believed
that hormonal dysregulation in diabetes increases cancer risk. However, Termini
wanted to determine whether increased
found in diabetes could in some way damage DNA leading
to instability of the genome and result in an increased risk.
"The most common idea is that
the increased cancer risk has to do with hormones,"
Termini says.
"That's probably part of it,
but there hasn't been a lot of solid evidence."
- Termini and his colleagues checked
for possible DNA damage in the form of chemically altered DNA bases,
referred to as adducts, in mouse models and tissue cultures of diabetes.
- Interestingly, they did find
increased levels of a DNA adduct termed
N2-(1-carboxyethyl)-2'-deoxyguanosine, or CEdG in diabetic mouse models
compared to normal mice
- Also, they found that the ability
of the cell to fix the DNA damage was impaired
- In a recent clinical study, the
team also measured levels of CEdG, as well as its counterpart in RNA
(CEG), in persons with type 2 diabetes and found raised levels of both
compared to normal persons
The findings of the study,
therefore, suggest that higher blood sugar levels in diabetes can cause
increased DNA damage
as well as a reduced ability to repair damaged DNA,
thereby increasing cancer
risk.
Why is DNA Repair Affected in
Diabetes
The study team further wished to explore
potential mechanisms that may be responsible for the reduced ability of the
cells to repair damaged DNA. They found that the activity of two proteins
involved in the DNA repair process, namely, HIF1α and the signaling protein
mTORC1, was reduced
in diabetes. HIF1α stimulates several genes that play a
key role in DNA repair
"We found that if we
stabilize HIF1α in a high-glucose environment, we increase DNA repair and reduce
DNA damage,"
Termini
says. "And mTORC1 actually controls HIF1α, so if you stimulate mTORC1,
you stimulate HIF1α."
Hormonal Dysregulation Theory and
Increased Cancer Risk in Diabetes
It is a well-known fact that
diabetes increases the risk of cancer nearly two and a half times compared to
persons who are not diabetic.
- Scientists currently believe that
the increased risk of cancer in diabetes is due to hormonal dysfunction.
- What happens is, in patients with
type 2 diabetes, the activity of insulin is impaired and the pancreas
secretes more insulin hormone trying to compensate resulting in hyperinsulinemia
- Insulin
hormone is also known to stimulate cell growth and proliferation,
which if it becomes uncontrolled can cause cancer
- Additionally, most people with
type 2 diabetes are overweight, and excess fat
tissue produces increased levels of chemicals called adipokines that
stimulate inflammation, which if chronic can lead to cancer
Future Plans
- Currently, there are many drugs available
that are known to stimulate HIF1α or mTORC1 already. The team plan to
conduct further studies to check if these drugs may reduce cancer risk in
animal models
- If the tests are successful, they
plan to test the drugs in humans
- Metformin, a commonly prescribed anti-diabetic agent also stimulates
DNA repair. The study team are also planning to test a combination of
metformin and agents that stimulate HIF1α or mTORC1 in animal models
In summary, diabetes
may increase cancer risk by increasing
damage to DNA as well as impairing the ability of the body to repair the
damaged DNA. The study authors recommend that an immediate way to reduce this
risk is by achieving optimal glycemic control, although it may not always be
easy.
Source: Medindia