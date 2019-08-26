Diabetes Increases Cancer Risk: Here’s How

‘In diabetes, there are increased levels of chemically modified DNA known as adducts. A DNA adduct termed N2-(1-carboxyethyl)-2'-deoxyguanosine or CEdG was found to be elevated in diabetes. Additionally, the activity of a protein called HIF1α involved in the repair of damaged DNA was found to be reduced. This double whammy might explain why diabetics have increased cancer risk.’

