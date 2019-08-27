MasSpec Pen can Detect Cancer During Surgery Accurately

Why is the 'MasSpec Pen' Superior to Existing Methods?

The research was prompted by the fact that currently, accurate identification of tumor margins relies on the century old histopathological technique in which the results take about 30 minutes

Additionally, artifacts that may develop during the processing of the histopathological tissue by freezing can also affect the subjective interpretation of the findings

How Does the MasSpec Pen Work?

Initially, a drop of water is deposited on the exposed patient tissue for approximately seconds

The surgeon touches the tissue with the pen, and activates the system using a foot pedal

The droplet is thus transferred to the mass spectrometer, which will identify the molecular pattern of the tissue

Following this, everything is automated and coded

Machine learning algorithms analyze the molecular information of the tissue and give a presumptive result, within 10 seconds, which the surgeons can act upon as appropriate

So far the MasSpec Pen has been tested on over 800 surgically removed tissues, including normal and cancerous tissues from the breast, thyroid, brain, pancreatic, lung and ovary

Also, freshly removed surgical patient tissue has also been studied and the results appear promising

Scope of the Study

The MasSpec Pen method can be applied to minimally invasive surgeries

It can also be applied in forensics and in agriculture

The findings of the study are presented at the annual meeting of the American Cancer Society (ACS). The ACS is the world's biggest scientific organization and this year alone over 9500 papers will be presented on a wide variety of topics.To overcome these issues, Eberlin and his team of scientists at the University of Texas at Austin created the MasSpec Pen, which is a handheld device that is biocompatible and connected to a high-performance mass spectrometer.The results of the study, therefore, suggest thatand can correctly identify the margins of tumor and the adjacent normal tissue. This will ensure that all tumor tissue is removed and the risk of recurrence is reduced. Also, it leaves behind sufficient normal tissue to allow smooth functioning of the organ.In summary, the handheldalike to help accurate delineation of tumor margins, prevent cancer recurrence and improve patient outcome.Source: Medindia