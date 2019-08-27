MasSpec Pen can Detect Cancer During Surgery Accurately

says principal
investigator Livia Eberlin, Ph.D.
The findings of the study are presented at the annual
meeting of the American Cancer Society (ACS). The ACS is the world's biggest
scientific organization and this year alone over 9500 papers will be presented
on a wide variety of topics.
Why is the 'MasSpec Pen' Superior to Existing
Methods?
- The research was prompted by the fact that
currently, accurate identification of tumor margins relies on the
century old histopathological technique in which the results take about
30 minutes
- Additionally, artifacts that may develop
during the processing of the histopathological tissue by freezing can also
affect the subjective interpretation of the findings
To overcome these issues, Eberlin and his team of scientists
at the University of Texas at Austin created the MasSpec Pen, which is a
handheld device that is biocompatible and connected to a high-performance mass
spectrometer.
How Does the MasSpec Pen Work?
- Initially, a drop
of water is deposited on the exposed patient tissue for approximately
seconds
- The surgeon
touches the tissue with the pen, and activates the system using a foot
pedal
- The droplet is
thus transferred to the mass spectrometer, which will identify the
molecular pattern of the tissue
- Following this,
everything is automated and coded
- Machine learning
algorithms analyze the molecular information of the tissue and give a
presumptive result, within 10 seconds, which the surgeons can act upon as
appropriate
- So far the
MasSpec Pen has been tested on over 800 surgically removed tissues,
including normal and cancerous tissues from the breast, thyroid, brain,
pancreatic, lung and ovary
- Also, freshly
removed surgical patient tissue has also been studied and the results
appear promising
The results of the study, therefore, suggest that one
day, surgeons may be able to use the MasSpec Pen in the operating
room rapidly
and can correctly identify the margins of tumor and
the adjacent normal tissue. This will ensure that all tumor tissue is removed
and the risk of recurrence is reduced. Also, it leaves behind sufficient normal
tissue to allow smooth functioning of the organ.
Scope of the Study
- The MasSpec Pen
method can be applied to minimally invasive surgeries
- It can also be
applied in forensics and in agriculture
In summary, the handheld MasSpec Pen device is a boon to
both doctors and patients
alike to help accurate delineation of tumor
margins, prevent cancer recurrence and improve patient outcome.
