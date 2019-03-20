Robots Understand a Dementia Patient’s Joy and Sorrow

Highlights:
- Robots are being developed that are
receptive to the joys and sorrows of dementia patients and cater to their
needs accordingly
- These robots will have many
human-like features, which are capable of performing multiple tasks
- They are likely to significantly
reduce the work burden of caregivers
A new type of
robot is being developed that can provide comfort to dementia patients by
sharing their joys and sorrows and at the same time relieve some of the burdens
of the caregivers. These robots are being designed based on inputs from the
caregivers themselves who have given their opinion about what characteristics
these robots should ideally have in order to facilitate care of dementia patients
.
Scientists from the University of California
San Diego (UCSD) have spent six months with family members, social workers, as
well as other caregivers who take care of dementia patients to collectively
design these robots.
‘Robots that can understand the joys and sorrows of dementia patients and cater to their needs accordingly will soon be available. The robots will have many human-like features and perform a variety of activities so that they can lessen the burden of caregivers.’
Read More..
The findings were presented at the
14th
Annual ACM/IEEE International Conference on Human Robot
Interaction in Daegu, South Korea.
The study was led by Dr. Laurel Riek, PhD, who is an Associate Professor
of Computer Science and Engineering at UCSD with joint appointments in the
Department of Emergency Medicine and the Contextual Robotics Institute. She is
also Director of the Healthcare Robotics Lab at UCSD.
Drawbacks of
Current Robots
The time and effort spent by caregivers
of dementia patients is enormous. Mainly spouses and elder children provide 75
percent of the care to these patients. This is equivalent to 15 million people
in the US alone, who provide more than 18 billion hours of work, having little
time to spare for self-care. This poses a huge burden on caregivers. So, robots
should ideally be able to reduce this burden.
However, the current robotic
technologies used in healthcare are designed to educate the caregivers
rather than relieving some of the burdens. This is a major drawback. For
example, these technologies have virtual support systems for facilitating interaction
with doctors, who provide up-to-date information and expert advice to the
caregivers, but not a helping hand.
What Type of
Robots Do the Caregivers Envision?
The caregivers indicated that robots should fulfill the
following major requirements:
"Caregivers conceived of
robots not only managing difficult aspects of caregiving - but also for
supporting joyful and fun activities,"
- Support
the caregivers while sharing joyful moments with their patients
- Lessen
the emotional stress of the caregivers during difficult situations, such
as having to answer repetitive questions of the patients
- Relieve
the caregivers from monotonous daily chores in patient care
- Provide
alerts about daily schedules, duties, and tasks of the caregivers
- Assist
with physiotherapy and administering medications
- Play the
role of counselors and facilitators in day-to-day patient care
- Interact
more-and-more with the patients as the disease progresses by assisting
them in performing daily activities
said Riek.
Salient
Features of the Study
- The study was carried out in collaboration with three Dementia
Day Care Centers in San Diego
County. The following are the important features of the study:
- A series of interviews
and hands-on workshops were conducted for caregivers by UCSD researchers
- The study included the
following participants:
- Thirteen family members
who acted as caregivers
- Five social workers
heading the daycare centers
- Three geriatric nursing
students working at the centers
- Sixteen major challenges
were identified by the caregivers, including difficulty in accepting and
coping with dementia, isolation of the dementia
patients, and planning care for themselves
- Workshops educated the
caregivers about the five latest robots currently available:
- Pet robots
- Cleaning robots
- Telepresence robots
- Smart speakers
- Hands-free wearables
- The research team and
caregivers co-designed the robots and built prototypes
- Various functionalities
were incorporated into the robot prototypes, including the following:
- Gaming
- Reviewing photo albums
- Exercising
- Preventing patients from
driving
- Facilitating patients to
bathe
- Answering repetitive
questions
- The robots were fitted
with touch screens and voice command interfaces for easy communication
with both caregivers and patients
What
Should be the Ideal Characteristics of the Robots?
The research team developed a list of characteristics and formulated guidelines for
designing an ideal robot for dementia patients, based on inputs from the
caregivers. These are briefly highlighted below:
- The
robots should be programmed to tackle difficult and repetitive questions
or change the subject
- It
should be possible to integrate the robots with objects that are familiar
to the dementia patients
- They
should have the capacity to adapt to new situations as well as behavioral
changes of the dementia patients
- The
robots should be able to continuously learn from their owners and
personalize their responses accordingly
- Human-like
features should be incorporated in the robots, such as a human voice and
human face, so that they can be more persuasive, build trust, and become
friendly with the dementia patients
- Interaction
with the dementia patients should be by voice activation and the voice
should resemble that of a person close to the patient
- Facial
recognition feature should be incorporated in the robots
Concluding Remarks
The research team is
planning to build high-tech prototype robots, based on the current low-tech
prototypes so that they can test their efficiency by deploying them in the
homes of dementia patients.
"It
is imperative researchers take a community-health focused approach to
understanding stakeholders' perspectives prior to building the technology,"
said Riek. "Especially
in healthcare robotics - one should not walk in with a technology hammer."
References :
- Robots for Joy, Robots for Sorrow: Community Based Robot Design for Dementia Caregivers - (https://cseweb.ucsd.edu/~lriek/papers/moharana-panduro-lee-riek-hri19.pdf)
Source: Medindia