Robots Understand a Dementia Patient’s Joy and Sorrow

‘Robots that can understand the joys and sorrows of dementia patients and cater to their needs accordingly will soon be available. The robots will have many human-like features and perform a variety of activities so that they can lessen the burden of caregivers.’

Drawbacks of Current Robots

What Type of Robots Do the Caregivers Envision?

Support the caregivers while sharing joyful moments with their patients

Lessen the emotional stress of the caregivers during difficult situations, such as having to answer repetitive questions of the patients

Relieve the caregivers from monotonous daily chores in patient care

Provide alerts about daily schedules, duties, and tasks of the caregivers

Assist with physiotherapy and administering medications

Play the role of counselors and facilitators in day-to-day patient care

Interact more-and-more with the patients as the disease progresses by assisting them in performing daily activities

Salient Features of the Study

The study was carried out in collaboration with three Dementia Day Care Centers in San Diego County. The following are the important features of the study:

A series of interviews and hands-on workshops were conducted for caregivers by UCSD researchers

The study included the following participants:

Thirteen family members who acted as caregivers



Five social workers heading the daycare centers



Three geriatric nursing students working at the centers

Sixteen major challenges were identified by the caregivers, including difficulty in accepting and coping with dementia, isolation of the dementia patients, and planning care for themselves

Workshops educated the caregivers about the five latest robots currently available:

Pet robots



Cleaning robots



Telepresence robots



Smart speakers



Hands-free wearables

The research team and caregivers co-designed the robots and built prototypes

Various functionalities were incorporated into the robot prototypes, including the following:

Gaming



Reviewing photo albums



Exercising



Preventing patients from driving



Facilitating patients to bathe



Answering repetitive questions

The robots were fitted with touch screens and voice command interfaces for easy communication with both caregivers and patients

What Should be the Ideal Characteristics of the Robots?

The robots should be programmed to tackle difficult and repetitive questions or change the subject

It should be possible to integrate the robots with objects that are familiar to the dementia patients

They should have the capacity to adapt to new situations as well as behavioral changes of the dementia patients

The robots should be able to continuously learn from their owners and personalize their responses accordingly

Human-like features should be incorporated in the robots, such as a human voice and human face, so that they can be more persuasive, build trust, and become friendly with the dementia patients

Interaction with the dementia patients should be by voice activation and the voice should resemble that of a person close to the patient

Facial recognition feature should be incorporated in the robots

Concluding Remarks

Robots for Joy, Robots for Sorrow: Community Based Robot Design for Dementia Caregivers - (https://cseweb.ucsd.edu/~lriek/papers/moharana-panduro-lee-riek-hri19.pdf)

Scientists from the University of California San Diego (UCSD) have spent six months with family members, social workers, as well as other caregivers who take care of dementia patients to collectively design these robots.The findings were presented at the 14Annual ACM/IEEE International Conference on Human Robot Interaction in Daegu, South Korea.The study was led by Dr. Laurel Riek, PhD, who is an Associate Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at UCSD with joint appointments in the Department of Emergency Medicine and the Contextual Robotics Institute. She is also Director of the Healthcare Robotics Lab at UCSD.The time and effort spent by caregivers of dementia patients is enormous. Mainly spouses and elder children provide 75 percent of the care to these patients. This is equivalent to 15 million people in the US alone, who provide more than 18 billion hours of work, having little time to spare for self-care. This poses a huge burden on caregivers. So, robots should ideally be able to reduce this burden.However, therather than relieving some of the burdens. This is a major drawback. For example, these technologies have virtual support systems for facilitating interaction with doctors, who provide up-to-date information and expert advice to the caregivers, but not a helping hand.The caregivers indicated that robots should fulfill the following major requirements:said Riek.The research team developed a list of characteristics and formulated guidelines for designing an ideal robot for dementia patients, based on inputs from the caregivers. These are briefly highlighted below:The research team is planning to build high-tech prototype robots, based on the current low-tech prototypes so that they can test their efficiency by deploying them in the homes of dementia patients.said Riek.Source: Medindia