Your Own Rib can Help Reconstruct Your Jawbone: Here’s How

Highlights
:
- Natural and
strong bone implants to improve outcomes in craniofacial reconstruction
surgery can be grown within the patient by attaching a 3D printed scaffold
to the patient's own rib
- Craniofacial
injuries are common in battlefield injuries and reconstruction of damaged
bone is a complex and long drawn out process
- Current methods
of obtaining new bone for implant involve harvesting bone grafts from
patient's hip, leg or shoulder and growing new bone by the addition of
external growth factors which requires regulatory approvals and is more
complicated
Natural and strong bone implants can be made within the
patient to treat craniofacial injuries by attaching a 3D printed scaffold to
the patient's own rib. Stem cells and blood vessels from the patient's rib will
grow into and around scaffold material and replace it with a new
natural bone to suit the patient's needs.
The study was conducted by scientists at Rice, the
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) and Baylor
College of Medicine led the study, and the results appear in the Proceedings
of the National Academy of Sciences
.
‘Current bone reconstruction techniques use bone graft tissues taken from different sites in the patient, and adding external growth factors and cell cultures to grow the bone. The process is complicated, and requires approvals and regulations. Developing bone implants on the patient’s rib using 3D scaffold overcomes this drawback. More importantly, multiple bone implants can be grown simultaneously using the patient’s multiple ribs.’
The study was led by bioengineer Antonios Mikos, one of the
pioneers in the field of tissue engineering and has culminated in success
following a decade-long program sponsored by the Armed Forces Institute of
Regenerative Medicine.
The aim
of the research was to improve
craniofacial surgical reconstruction by using the body's own natural healing
powers
"A major innovation of this work is
leveraging a 3D-printed bioreactor to form bone grown in another part of the
body while we prime the defect to accept the newly generated tissue,"
said Mikos,
the Louis Calder Professor of Bioengineering and Chemical and Biomolecular
Engineering at Rice and a member of the National Academy of Engineering and
National Academy of Medicine.
How This
Study Is Superior To Previous Research
- Previous research
demonstrated a technique to produce bone grafts from real bone implanted into the chest cavity.
- In contrast, the current study showed that viable bone grafts could be created from artificial bone
substitute materials to create the 3D printed scaffold and a spacer
(see below) both namely made of synthetic material termed PMMA
(polymethyl methacrylate) or bone cement.
- The spacer mold is placed at the site of craniofacial injury and
promotes healing and prevents scar tissue from filling the defect at the site of injury, while the bone implant was being
made on the patient's rib
Mark Wong, a professor, chair and program director of the
Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery with the School of Dentistry at
UTHealth,
and co-author said: "The significant
advantage of this approach is that you do not need to harvest a patient's own
bone to make a bone graft, but that other non-autogenous sources can be
used."
Creating
Natural Bone Implant Using Patient's Rib
To test their theory, the study team used sheep as the animal model in which a
rectangular defect was created in its jaw bone.
- The team excised
enough bone from the animal's rib so that the periosteum was exposed. This periosteum would serve as the source of stem cells and blood
vessels to seed the attached 3D printed scaffold
- Crushed rib bone or
synthetic calcium phosphate materials were used to 3D print the
biocompatible scaffold.
- The scaffold,
with the rib side open to create a strong attachment point, stayed in place for nine weeks after
which the new natural bone was removed and placed in the craniofacial
defect replacing the spacer
- In the animal
models studied, the new bone wove seamlessly into the bony defect in the
jaw and soft tissue grew around this and covered the defect
Why Were Ribs
Chosen and Why Was PMMA Chosen as Scaffold and Spacer Material?
- Ribs are a rich
source of stem cells
- Since it is made
within the patient, it will match the patient's tissue
- Also, since it is natural bone and does not involve any external
factors, elaborate permissions and approvals are avoided
- Multiple bone
implants can be made simultaneously using patient's multiple ribs
Also,
PMMA (polymethyl methacrylate)
was
chosen as the material for the 3D printed scaffold and spacer because in World
War II, when PMMA was used as a windshield for fighter planes, it was noted
that shards embedded within injured pilots did not cause any tissue
inflammation or damage and was therefore considered a harmless and
biocompatible material.
Summary
Natural bone implant made in the patient's own body
by attaching a biocompatible 3D printed scaffold to the patient's rib can be
used to improve outcomes in craniofacial reconstruction surgery. References :
- Biomaterials-aided mandibular reconstruction using in vivo bioreactors - (https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2019/03/12/1819246116)
