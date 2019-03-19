Natural and strong bone implants can be made within the patient to treat craniofacial injuries by attaching a 3D printed scaffold to the patient's own rib. Stem cells and blood vessels from the patient's rib will grow into and around scaffold material and replace it with a new natural bone to suit the patient's needs.

Your Own Rib can Help Reconstruct Your Jawbone: Here’s How

‘Current bone reconstruction techniques use bone graft tissues taken from different sites in the patient, and adding external growth factors and cell cultures to grow the bone. The process is complicated, and requires approvals and regulations. Developing bone implants on the patient’s rib using 3D scaffold overcomes this drawback. More importantly, multiple bone implants can be grown simultaneously using the patient’s multiple ribs.’

Read More..

How This Study Is Superior To Previous Research

Previous research demonstrated a technique to produce bone grafts from real bone implanted into the chest cavity .

. In contrast, the current study showed that viable bone grafts could be created from artificial bone substitute materials to create the 3D printed scaffold and a spacer (see below) both namely made of synthetic material termed PMMA (polymethyl methacrylate) or bone cement.

to create the 3D printed scaffold and a spacer (see below) both namely made of synthetic material termed or bone cement. The spacer mold is placed at the site of craniofacial injury and promotes healing and prevents scar tissue from filling the defect at the site of injury, while the bone implant was being made on the patient's rib

Creating Natural Bone Implant Using Patient's Rib

The team excised enough bone from the animal's rib so that the periosteum was exposed . This periosteum would serve as the source of stem cells and blood vessels to seed the attached 3D printed scaffold

. This periosteum would serve as the and blood vessels to seed the attached 3D printed scaffold Crushed rib bone or synthetic calcium phosphate materials were used to 3D print the biocompatible scaffold.

The scaffold, with the rib side open to create a strong attachment point, stayed in place for nine weeks after which the new natural bone was removed and placed in the craniofacial defect replacing the spacer

after which the new natural bone was removed and placed in the craniofacial defect replacing the spacer In the animal models studied, the new bone wove seamlessly into the bony defect in the jaw and soft tissue grew around this and covered the defect

Why Were Ribs Chosen and Why Was PMMA Chosen as Scaffold and Spacer Material?

Ribs are a rich source of stem cells

Since it is made within the patient, it will match the patient's tissue

Also, since it is natural bone and does not involve any external factors, elaborate permissions and approvals are avoided

Multiple bone implants can be made simultaneously using patient's multiple ribs

Summary

Biomaterials-aided mandibular reconstruction using in vivo bioreactors - (https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2019/03/12/1819246116)

The study was conducted by scientists at Rice, the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) and Baylor College of Medicine led the study, and the results appear in theThe study was led by bioengineer Antonios Mikos, one of the pioneers in the field of tissue engineering and has culminated in success following a decade-long program sponsored by the Armed Forces Institute of Regenerative Medicine.said Mikos, the Louis Calder Professor of Bioengineering and Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Rice and a member of the National Academy of Engineering and National Academy of Medicine.Mark Wong, a professor, chair and program director of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery with the School of Dentistry at UTHealth, and co-author said:To test their theory, the study team used sheep as the animal model in which a rectangular defect was created in its jaw bone.Also,was chosen as the material for the 3D printed scaffold and spacer because in World War II, when PMMA was used as a windshield for fighter planes, it was noted that shards embedded within injured pilots did not cause any tissue inflammation or damage and was therefore considered a harmless and biocompatible material.Natural bone implant made in the patient's own body by attaching a biocompatible 3D printed scaffold to the patient's rib can be used to improve outcomes in craniofacial reconstruction surgery.Source: Medindia