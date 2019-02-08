Regular Jogging Exercises can Prevent Weight Gain Even in Those With ''Obesity Genes''

Thus, the findings of the study
suggest that it is not the end of the world for persons with a family
history of obesity. They can easily avoid obesity by engaging in regular exercises, especially jogging.
Merits of
Current Study
Previous studies on the same subject measured only body mass index (BMI) to determine obesity,
but the current study
measured four other parameters that are shown to be associated with metabolic
syndrome.
About Obesity
Obesity refers to persons who have excess body
fat and are overweight. The most common parameter used to characterize obesity
is body mass index (BMI). It is calculated by dividing your weight in kilos by
square of your height in meters. For example, a person weighing 75 kgs with a
height of 1.7m will have a BMI of 25.9.
Grading Obesity by BMI
- 18.5 to 24.9 - Healthy
weight
- 25 to 29.9 - Overweight
- 30 to 39.9 - Obese
- 40 or above -
Severe obesity
Obesity can cause several health problems such as
type 2 diabetes, heart disease
, breathlessness, depression and
low self esteem and reduced life expectancy. The safest
way to manage obesity is to eat a healthy, balanced diet, avoid fried and junk
foods and exercise regularly.
In summary, persons with familial obesity need
not be disheartened. They can easily avoid obesity and other related
health
complications by participating in regular physical activities like
jogging, walking, yoga, and certain dance moves.
References :
- Performing different kinds of physical exercise differentially attenuates the genetic effects on obesity measures: Evidence from 18,424 Taiwan Biobank participants - (https://journals.plos.org/plosgenetics/article?id=10.1371/journal.pgen.1008277)
Source: Medindia