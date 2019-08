Regular Jogging Exercises can Prevent Weight Gain Even in Those With ''Obesity Genes''

‘Although doctors recommend working out or walking every day to reduce weight, it remains unclear what exercises are ideal to avoid obesity in persons in whom obesity runs in the family. Study finds jogging to be the best exercise to prevent excess weight gain in these individuals despite obesity genes.’ Read More..

Merits of Current Study

About Obesity

Grading Obesity by BMI

18.5 to 24.9 - Healthy weight

25 to 29.9 - Overweight

30 to 39.9 - Obese

40 or above - Severe obesity

Previous studies on the same subjectbut the current study measured four other parameters that are shown to be associated with metabolic syndrome.Obesity refers to persons who have excess body fat and are overweight. The most common parameter used to characterize obesity is body mass index (BMI). It is calculated by dividing your weight in kilos by square of your height in meters. For example, a person weighing 75 kgs with a height of 1.7m will have a BMI of 25.9.Obesity can cause several health problems such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease , breathlessness, depression and low self esteem and reduced life expectancy. The safest way to manage obesity is to eat a healthy, balanced diet, avoid fried and junk foods and exercise regularly.In summary, persons with familial obesity need not be disheartened. They can easily avoid obesity and other related health complications by participating in regular physical activities like jogging, walking, yoga, and certain dance moves.Source: Medindia