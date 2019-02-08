Regular Jogging Exercises can Prevent Weight Gain Even in Those With 'Obesity Genes'

Highlights:

Obesity is a global health challenge and occurs due to a combination of lifestyle and genetic factors. It is associated with several health risks such as heart disease, lung disease and certain cancers

Doctors often recommend regular exercising such as walking to manage obesity, but it is not clear what type of exercises are best to avoid weight gain in persons with a family history of obesity

Jogging is found to be the best way to avoid obesity although walking, power walking, mountain climbing, practicing yoga regularly, and certain dance moves can help ward off obesity Regular jogging is the best way to avoid excess weight gain in people who carry obesity genes, finds a new study of Han Chinese adults by scientists at Wan-Yu Lin of National Taiwan University. The findings of the study appear in PLOS Genetics.

