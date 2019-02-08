FRESH 3D Printing of Human Heart - A Step Closer to Reality

3D bioprinting of the human heart could soon become a reality using a new technology

Novel 3D printing of the human heart could soon be possible using a new technology developed by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, USA. The new technology, known as, allows the 3D printing of tissue scaffolds using collagen, which is the most prevalent structural protein in the human body and an essential component of human heart tissue. The research, published in, brings scientists one step closer to 3D printing a whole human heart.The study was led by Dr. Adam W. Feinberg, who is the Arthur Hamerschlag Career Development Professor as well as Professor of Biomedical Engineering and Materials Science & Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. The co-first authors of the paper were Andrew Hudson and Andrew Lee, who are Ph.D. students in Feinberg's lab.