Non-invasive Technique to Correct Vision

Pre-clinical trials show promise in a new non-invasive approach developed to permanently correct vision.

The method uses a low-powered ultrafast laser to alter the biochemical and biomechanical properties of corneal tissue.

The technique is non-surgical and has fewer side effects and limitations than refractive surgeries.

Myopia and its correction

New study has developed a novel non-invasive approach to permanently correct vision. The technique was developed by Columbia Engineering researcher Sinisa Vukelic and shows great promise in preclinical models. The new technique uses an ultrafast laser to alter the biochemical and biomechanical properties of corneal tissue. This non-invasive approach claims to have fewer side effects than most refractive surgeries. The study is published inMyopia, also referred to as near-sightedness or short-sightedness is a condition of the eye where light focuses in front of, instead of on, the retina. This results in distant objects to appear blurry while close objects appear normal.