Non-invasive Technique to Correct Vision

New
study has developed a novel non-invasive approach to permanently correct
vision. The technique was developed by Columbia Engineering researcher Sinisa
Vukelic and shows great promise in preclinical models. The new technique uses
an ultrafast laser to alter the biochemical and biomechanical properties of
corneal tissue. This non-invasive approach claims to have fewer side effects
than most refractive surgeries. The study is published in Nature
Photonics
.
Myopia and its correction
Myopia,
also referred to as near-sightedness or short-sightedness
is a condition of the eye where light focuses in front of, instead of on, the
retina. This results in distant objects to appear blurry
while close objects appear normal.
Myopia
is a common
condition in today's world and is on a constant rise. Twice as many people in
the US and Europe are affected with myopia than 50 years ago. Seventy to ninety percent of teenagers and young adults in East Asia are
near-sighted. Estimates
suggest that about 2.5 billion of people across the globe may be affected by
myopia by 2020.
‘New vision correction method uses a low-powered ultrafast laser to alter biochemical and biomechanical properties of collagenous tissue without causing cellular damage or tissue disruption.’
The corrective measures for myopia include eye
glasses, contact lenses and if you're looking for a permanent correction, a
corneal refractive surgery. However, while vision correction surgery has high
success rates, it is an invasive procedure. The surgery is also subject to
post-surgical complications, and in rare cases permanent vision loss. Moreover,
some laser-assisted vision correction surgeries may also thin and in some cases
weaken the cornea.
A new promising alternative
Apart
from being a permanent vision corrective procedure, the technique is
non-invasive and non-surgical. The method uses a femtosecond oscillator, an
ultrafast laser that delivers pulses of very low energy at high repetition
rate. The laser pulses selectively alters localized biochemical and
biomechanical properties of corneal tissue. The technique changes the tissue's
macroscopic geometry. It has fewer side effects and limitations than those seen
in refractive surgeries. For example, the technique can also be used in
patients with thin corneas, dry
eyes
, and other abnormalities who cannot undergo refractive surgery.
The new vision corrective technique could lead to treatment for myopia,
hyperopia, astigmatism
,
and irregular astigmatism.
Mechanism of action
An
ultra-fast laser is used to alter biochemical and biomechanical properties of
collagenous tissue without causing cellular damage and tissue disruption.
"We
think our study is the first to use this laser output regimen for noninvasive
change of corneal curvature or treatment of other clinical problems," says
Vukelic.
"We've seen low-density plasma in multi-photo
imaging where it's been considered an undesired side-effect," Vukelic
says. "We were able to transform this side-effect into a viable treatment
for enhancing the mechanical properties of collagenous tissues."
The critical component to the new approach is that
the induction of low-density plasma causes ionization of water molecules within
the cornea. Ionization creates a reactive oxygen species which interacts with
the collagen fibrils to form chemical bonds, or crosslinks. Selective
introduction of these crosslinks in the targeted corneal tissue induces changes
in the mechanical properties of the tissue.
The crosslinking alters the collagen properties in
the treated corneal regions and changes the overall macrostructure of the
cornea. The treatment only ionizes the target molecules within the cornea and
avoids the optical breakdown of the corneal tissue.
"Refractive surgery has been around for many
years, and although it is a mature technology, the field has been searching for
a viable, less invasive alternative for a long time," says Leejee H. Suh,
Miranda Wong Tang Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at the Columbia University
Medical Center. "Vukelic's next-generation modality shows great promise.
This could be a major advance in treating a much larger global population and
address the myopia pandemic."
