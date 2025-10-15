Maldives Achieves World’s First Triple Elimination of Mother-To-Child Diseases

Maldives becomes the first country to achieve the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, hepatitis B, and syphilis, marking a global public health milestone.

Zero babies were born with HIV or syphilis in Maldives in both 2022 and 2023, and a national survey in 2023 confirmed no hepatitis B among young children.

The Maldives has become the, a groundbreaking public health accomplishment confirmed by the World Health Organization ().This milestone adds to the nation’s earlier validation in 2019 for eliminating HIV and syphilis transmission, marking a historic ‘’.Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, emphasized that the Maldives has demonstrated how determined political leadership and. He called this milestone a beacon of hope for other countries striving for similar goals.Mother-to-child transmission continues to cause widespread infections worldwide. In the World Health Organization South-East Asia Region, preliminary data for 2024 revealed that overAdditionally, around 25,000 pregnant women living with HIV needed interventions to prevent vertical transmission. Hepatitis B remains a critical concern, impacting over 42 million individuals across the region.Dr. Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge at the WHO South-East Asia Regional Office, praised the Maldives’ unwavering efforts toward universal health coverage. She highlighted the. She commended the achievement as a crucial step toward enhancing maternal and newborn health and preventing avoidable deaths.The Maldives has developed a holistic, integrated approach to maternal and child health services over the years.. The nation’s, with more than 95 percent of newborns receiving hepatitis B vaccination at birth, ensuring protection from chronic infection.By 2022 and 2023, there were, and a national survey in 2023 confirmed that no young children entering school carried hepatitis B.These outcomes exceed elimination thresholds and are supported by comprehensive health coverage that ensures free access to vaccines, diagnostic services, and antenatal care for all, including migrant populations. The, underpinning these achievements.Minister of Health Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim described the validation as a moment of national pride and a reaffirmation of the government’s pledge to prioritize the health of mothers, children, and future generations.He emphasized that achieving triple elimination represents more than just a medical milestone, it signals anThis success story is also a result of strong collaboration between government institutions, private healthcare providers, civil society groups, and international organizations. Together, they have worked to enhance screening programs, deliver consistent healthcare services, and offer technical support and outreach throughout the country.The Maldives aims to sustain its success by further enhancing its health systems. This includesThe World Health Organization will continue to assist the Maldives in these efforts to maintain progress and reach broader health goals, especially concerning maternal, child, and adolescent care.In conclusion, the Maldives has achieved a world-first by eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV, hepatitis B, and syphilis, an extraordinary accomplishment built on strong political will, integrated healthcare, and universal health coverage.This historic milestone not only sets a global precedent but also reaffirms the nation’s commitment to a healthier future for all mothers and children.Source-Medindia