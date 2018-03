List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Hepatitis B. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Hepatitis B

Adefovir Dipivoxil Adefovir Dipivoxil is a reverse transcriptase inhibitor (ntRTI), prescribed for hepatitis B, in patients 12 years of age and older with evidence of active viral replication and either evidence of persistent elevations in serum aminotransferases (ALT or AST) or histologically active disease. and herpes simplex virus infection. It slows the growth of HBV by blocking reverse transcriptase, an enzyme that is helpful for viral reproduction. Trade Names :

Entecavir Entecavir is an oral antiviral agent, prescribed for hepatitis B. Trade Names :

Haemophilus B Conjugate and Hepatitis B Vaccine Haemophilus B Conjugate and Hepatitis B Vaccine is a immunization vaccine, prescribed for haemophilus influenzae type B and hepatitis B virus.

Hepatitis B (Recombinant) Vaccine Hepatitis B (Recombinant) Vaccine is an immunizing agent, used to prevent hepatitis B infection. It stimulates the body to produce antibodies against hepatitis B infection. Trade Names : More...

Indinavir Indinavir is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults that slow the spread of HIV infection in the body. Trade Names : More...

Interferon Alpha- Two B Interferon Alpha- Two B is an antiviral drug, prescribed for chronic hepatitis B and C either alone or with other medications. It is also used to treat certain types of cancer.

Lamivudine Lamivudine is a potent nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor (nRTI), prescribed for HIV/AIDS, and hepatitis B either alone or with other medication. Trade Names : More...

Telbivudine Telbivudine is a nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor, prescribed for hepatitis B infection. Trade Names :