About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

India's New Antibiotic 'Zaynich' Targets Deadly Superbugs: A Breakthrough After 30 Years

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Vasantha BDS on Oct 10 2025 3:23 PM

India launches Zaynich (cefepime + zidebactam), the first homegrown antibiotic in three decades to fight deadly drug-resistant bacteria like E. coli and Pseudomonas.

India`s New Antibiotic `Zaynich` Targets Deadly Superbugs: A Breakthrough After 30 Years
Highlights:
  • Zaynich (cefepime + zidebactam) is India’s first new antibiotic in 30 years
  • Shows 97% success in treating resistant E. coli, Klebsiella, and Pseudomonas infections
  • Experts urge cautious use to prevent rapid antibiotic resistance
India has made a landmark achievement in the global war against antibiotic resistance with the launch of Zaynich, a novel combination of cefepime and zidebactam. Developed by Indian pharma giant Wockhardt, it is the first new antibiotic molecule to emerge from India in more than 30 years (1 Trusted Source
India Develops Homegrown Antibiotic Zaynich To Fight Multi-Drug Resistant Infections

Go to source).
The drug targets Gram-negative bacteria such as E. coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Acinetobacter baumannii — some of the toughest pathogens known for causing hospital infections that resist almost all current antibiotics.


High Antibiotic Resistance in Gut Bacteria Linked to 40% Higher Death Risk
High Antibiotic Resistance in Gut Bacteria Linked to 40% Higher Death Risk
Too many antibiotic-resistant germs in your gut? It could raise your risk of death by 40%, says a long-term Finnish study. Diet and lifestyle matter.

How Zaynich Works

Zaynich combines cefepime, a fourth-generation cephalosporin, with zidebactam, a novel β-lactam enhancer that not only inhibits bacterial enzymes but also restores cefepime’s activity against resistant strains.

This dual mechanism allows Zaynich to fight infections even when carbapenems — usually the strongest antibiotics — fail.


Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis
Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis
Antibiotic resistance refers to the adaption of bacteria that allows them to grow even in the presence of antibiotics. The infection by the resistant bacteria are difficult to treat.

Clinical Success and Patient Recovery

According to Wockhardt’s clinical data, Zaynich demonstrated over 97% success in treating life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections during Indian trials.

A notable compassionate-use case involved a young patient in Mumbai suffering from a severe Pseudomonas infection and facing kidney failure. Traditional treatments failed, but recovery began within days of Zaynich administration — showing the drug’s lifesaving potential.


New Antibiotic Novltex Destroys Superbugs Without Resistance Risk
New Antibiotic Novltex Destroys Superbugs Without Resistance Risk
Breakthrough antibiotic Novltex offers potent, durable protection against deadly drug-resistant bacteria.

Regulatory Path and Global Trials

Zaynich is currently undergoing Phase III global clinical trials and is being readied for regulatory approval in India and international markets.

Wockhardt aims to make the antibiotic widely available by the end of 2025, with pricing in India expected to be up to 80% lower than in Western markets — a major step toward equitable access.


Antibiotics - Use and Abuse
Antibiotics - Use and Abuse
Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Why Responsible Use Is Vital

Health experts warn that overuse or misuse of any new antibiotic can quickly lead to resistance, rendering it ineffective.

Zaynich must be used only under strict medical supervision for confirmed multidrug-resistant infections.

As infectious-disease specialists caution, “Every antibiotic is a limited-time gift — once resistance emerges, it’s gone.”

A Milestone for India’s Antibiotic Research

The launch of Zaynich marks not only a scientific success but also a public health milestone.

India, often labeled the “antibiotic capital” due to high resistance rates, now leads with an innovation that could benefit patients worldwide.

The development strengthens India’s position as a contributor to global health innovation — provided the antibiotic is preserved through responsible stewardship.

Reference:
  1. India Develops Homegrown Antibiotic Zaynich To Fight Multi-Drug Resistant Infections - (https://www.ndtv.com/health/india-develops-homegrown-antibiotic-zaynich-to-fight-multi-drug-resistant-infections-9402477)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health In Focus
View All