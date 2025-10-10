India`s New Antibiotic `Zaynich` Targets Deadly Superbugs: A Breakthrough After 30 Years

India launches Zaynich (cefepime + zidebactam), the first homegrown antibiotic in three decades to fight deadly drug-resistant bacteria like E. coli and Pseudomonas.
India Develops Homegrown Antibiotic Zaynich To Fight Multi-Drug Resistant Infections
Go to source). The drug targets Gram-negative bacteria such as E. coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Acinetobacter baumannii — some of the toughest pathogens known for causing hospital infections that resist almost all current antibiotics.
How Zaynich WorksZaynich combines cefepime, a fourth-generation cephalosporin, with zidebactam, a novel β-lactam enhancer that not only inhibits bacterial enzymes but also restores cefepime’s activity against resistant strains.
This dual mechanism allows Zaynich to fight infections even when carbapenems — usually the strongest antibiotics — fail.
Clinical Success and Patient RecoveryAccording to Wockhardt’s clinical data, Zaynich demonstrated over 97% success in treating life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections during Indian trials.
A notable compassionate-use case involved a young patient in Mumbai suffering from a severe Pseudomonas infection and facing kidney failure. Traditional treatments failed, but recovery began within days of Zaynich administration — showing the drug’s lifesaving potential.
Regulatory Path and Global TrialsZaynich is currently undergoing Phase III global clinical trials and is being readied for regulatory approval in India and international markets.
Wockhardt aims to make the antibiotic widely available by the end of 2025, with pricing in India expected to be up to 80% lower than in Western markets — a major step toward equitable access.
Why Responsible Use Is VitalHealth experts warn that overuse or misuse of any new antibiotic can quickly lead to resistance, rendering it ineffective.
Zaynich must be used only under strict medical supervision for confirmed multidrug-resistant infections.
As infectious-disease specialists caution, “Every antibiotic is a limited-time gift — once resistance emerges, it’s gone.”
A Milestone for India’s Antibiotic ResearchThe launch of Zaynich marks not only a scientific success but also a public health milestone.
India, often labeled the “antibiotic capital” due to high resistance rates, now leads with an innovation that could benefit patients worldwide.
The development strengthens India’s position as a contributor to global health innovation — provided the antibiotic is preserved through responsible stewardship.
