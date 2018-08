E. Coli from Infected Poultry can Cause Urinary Tract Infection

‘A particular E. coli strain that exists both in poultry products and in urine and blood cultures of humans with urinary tract infections has been discovered, proving that the strain is responsible for the severe disease.’

E. coli was present in nearly 80 % of the 2,452 meat samples

was present in nearly 80 % of the 2,452 meat samples E. coli was present in 72 % of the positive urine and blood cultures from patients

was present in 72 % of the positive urine and blood cultures from patients E. coli ST131 was the most common strain infecting people and the one present on the meat samples

In this study, the research team has uncovered that thelurking in fresh chicken and turkey products can be passed onto people, leading to urinary tract infections (UTIs)UTIs can be invasive and sometimes, can involve the kidneys or blood. These kind of infections are life-threatening. Whilecauses more than 80 percent of UTIs, only a few strains are responsible for most of the severe infections.strains infect humans via contaminated meat and can cause UTIs has been proposed decades earlier. Much after that, two separate UTI outbreaks in Denmark, Canada, and the United States were postulated to have been caused by foodbornestrain adding evidence to this proposal.Following that, many studies have shown that extraintestinal pathogenic E. Coli strains routinely grow in food animals and contaminate the food supply. The likely link between foodborneand human UTIs emphasizes the public health relevance of using antibiotics in food animal production.Theclones in circulation today. It can travel from the bladder to the blood and kills thousands of people in the U.S. each year.Previous studies suggested that humans could not have gained exposure to the ST131 strain from retail meat. However, these studies were too narrowly focused and looked extensively only at multidrug-resistant ST131 strains, which typically have a different version of the gene.The current study led by Lance B. Price, PhD, director of the Antibiotic Resistance Action Center (ARAC) based at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health (Milken Institute SPH), and run by a multi-center research team shows thatST131 exists as multiple strains among which one particular strain may pass on from contaminated bird to people.The research team conducted a study where they collected data from the subjects repeatedly over one year. During this time, they analyzed retail chicken, turkey, and pork bought from every big grocery chain in Flagstaff, Arizona. In the same year, they also collected and analyzed blood and urine samples from patients who visited the only major hospital in Flagstaff.Next, the team wanted to see how closely related the bacteria present in human and the meat were to one another, or, importantly whether people had acquired them from eating the poultry.For this, the team studied the genomes of thecells. Lurking in all of the poultry products was a particular strain called ST131-H22 that carried genes that helpsthrive in birds. The strain coincided with the one causing UTIs in people."In the past, we could say thatfrom people and poultry were related to one another, but with this study, we can more confidently say that thewent from poultry to people and not vice versa," said Price, who is also a Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health at Milken Institute SPH.The study suggests"This particular E. coli strain appears capable of thriving in poultry and causing disease in people," said Cindy Liu, MD, MPH, PhD, first author of the paper and chief medical officer at ARAC.The team is next working to measure what proportion of urinary tract infections might be caused by foodborneby looking at strains apart from ST131.Source-Medindia