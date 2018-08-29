Highlights
:
Escherichia coli
- Contaminated retail poultry products have been
detected to have the same E. Coli strain as humans who
are sick with urinary tract infections (UTIs)
- The findings prove that E.
coli
from infected poultry can cause UTIs in humans
- More stringent practices on testing and cooking
poultry might help cut down on infections
(E. coli
) strain found in retail
poultry products may cause a wide range of infections in people, according to a
study named Escherichia
coli
ST131-H22 as a Foodborne
Uropathogen" published in the American Society for Microbiology's open
access journal mBio
.
E. Coli from Infected Poultry can Cause Urinary Tract Infection
In this study, the research team has uncovered that the E. coli
lurking in
fresh chicken and turkey products can be passed onto people, leading to urinary tract infections
(UTIs) and other severe
conditions.
‘A particular E. coli strain that exists both in poultry products and in urine and blood cultures of humans with urinary tract infections has been discovered, proving that the strain is responsible for the severe disease.’
UTIs can be invasive and sometimes, can involve the kidneys or blood.
These kind of infections are life-threatening. While E. coli
causes more than 80
percent of UTIs, only a few strains are responsible for most of the severe
infections.
E. coli
strains infect humans via contaminated meat and can cause UTIs has been proposed decades earlier. Much after that, two
separate UTI outbreaks in Denmark, Canada, and the United States were
postulated to have been caused by foodborne E. coli
strain adding
evidence to this proposal.
Following that, many studies
have shown that extraintestinal pathogenic E. Coli
strains routinely grow in food
animals and contaminate the food supply. The likely link between foodborne E. coli
and human UTIs emphasizes the public health
relevance of using antibiotics in food animal production.
The E. coli sequence type 131
(ST131) strain has emerged rapidly to become the most common extraintestinal
pathogenic or disease causing E.
coli
clones in circulation
today. It can
travel from the bladder to the blood and kills thousands of people in the U.S.
each year.
Previous studies suggested that humans could not have gained exposure to
the ST131 strain from retail meat. However, these studies were too narrowly
focused and looked extensively only at multidrug-resistant ST131 strains, which
typically have a different version of the gene.
The
current study led by Lance B. Price, PhD, director of the Antibiotic Resistance
Action Center (ARAC) based at the George Washington University Milken Institute
School of Public Health (Milken Institute SPH), and run by a multi-center
research team shows that E.
coli
ST131 exists as multiple strains among which one particular
strain may pass on from contaminated bird to people.
The
research team conducted
a study where they collected data from the subjects repeatedly over one year.
During this time, they analyzed retail chicken, turkey, and pork bought from
every big grocery chain in Flagstaff, Arizona. In the same year, they also
collected and analyzed blood and urine samples from patients who visited the
only major hospital in Flagstaff.
- E.
coli was present in nearly 80 % of the 2,452 meat
samples
- E.
coli was present in 72 % of the positive urine and
blood cultures from patients
- E.
coli ST131 was the most common strain infecting
people and the one present on the meat samples
Next, the team wanted to see how closely related the bacteria present in
human and the meat were to one another, or, importantly whether people had
acquired them from eating the poultry.
For
this, the team studied the genomes of the E. coli
cells. Lurking in all of
the poultry products was a particular strain called ST131-H22 that carried
genes that helpsE. coli
thrive in birds. The strain coincided with the one
causing UTIs in people.
"In the past, we could say that E. coli
from people and poultry were related to one
another, but with this study, we can more confidently say that the E. coli
went from poultry to
people and not vice versa," said Price, who is also a Professor of
Environmental and Occupational Health at Milken Institute SPH.
The study suggests poultry products might need to be routinely tested for the kind of E. coli strains that can cause
UTIs, and emphasize on cooking poultry thoroughly and be handling it carefully
in the kitchen.
"This particular E. coli strain appears capable of thriving in
poultry and causing disease in people," said Cindy Liu, MD, MPH, PhD,
first author of the paper and chief medical officer at ARAC. "Poultry products
could be an important vehicle for bacteria that can cause diseases other than
diarrhea."
The team is next working to measure what proportion of
urinary tract infections might be caused by foodborne E. coli
by looking at strains apart
from ST131. Reference:
Source-Medindia