Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension

High blood pressure, also called hypertension, happens when the force required to pump blood through your blood vessels is too high. This can damage the blood vessels, making them stiffer and decreasing blood flow and oxygen to your heart, eventually leading to heart disease and stroke.



Hypertension Statistics

High blood pressure affects nearly 1.28 billion adults aged between 30 and 79 years worldwide, mostly in low- and middle-income countries.

Less than half of adults (42%) are diagnosed and treated.

Approximately 1 in 5 adults (21%) have blood pressure under control.

Since hypertension is a major cause of premature death worldwide, one of the global targets for non-communicable diseases is to decrease the prevalence of hypertension by 33% between 2010 and 2030.