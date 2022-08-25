About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension
Advertisement

Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension

Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Written by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 25, 2022 at 1:11 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • High blood pressure, also called hypertension, can lead to a range of health problems
  • Early diagnosis can keep high blood pressure from seriously damaging your health
  • You can start the process by learning what’s true about this condition and what’s not

High blood pressure, also called hypertension, happens when the force required to pump blood through your blood vessels is too high. This can damage the blood vessels, making them stiffer and decreasing blood flow and oxygen to your heart, eventually leading to heart disease and stroke.

Hypertension Statistics

  • High blood pressure affects nearly 1.28 billion adults aged between 30 and 79 years worldwide, mostly in low- and middle-income countries.
  • Less than half of adults (42%) are diagnosed and treated.
  • Approximately 1 in 5 adults (21%) have blood pressure under control.
Since hypertension is a major cause of premature death worldwide, one of the global targets for non-communicable diseases is to decrease the prevalence of hypertension by 33% between 2010 and 2030.

Blood Pressure Calculator
Blood Pressure Calculator
Blood pressure readings - what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia's blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level.
Advertisement

Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension

To lower your risk, first, you should be aware of the condition. Hence, we debunk the common myths related to hypertension (1 Trusted Source
Common High Blood Pressure Myths

Go to source).

Reducing the Risk of Getting Hypertension

1. Myth: I cannot prevent high blood pressure if it runs in my family.
Fact: Lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of getting high blood pressure.

If your parents or close blood relatives have had high blood pressure, you are more likely to develop it, too. However, lifestyle choices such as following a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight and regular exercise have helped many people with a family history of high blood pressure keep it under control (2 Trusted Source
Know Your Risk for High Blood Pressure

Go to source).
Pediatric Hypertension
Pediatric Hypertension
Pediatric hypertension or high blood pressure in children is usually caused by secondary reasons which need to be investigated and treated.
Advertisement

Significant weight loss can decrease systolic blood pressure by 5 to 20 mm Hg. It is also important to reduce stress and make sure that you are getting adequate sleep to reduce blood pressure.

Does only Salt Matter in High Blood Pressure

2. Myth: As long as adding table salt to food is avoided, anything can be eaten.
Fact: Worry about hypertension is not just about table salt.

Yes, consuming too much salt can raise blood pressure by increasing the volume of blood by drawing more water into the blood. But salt doesn't just mean the one added from the salt shaker. It also means checking labels, because up to 75% of the sodium we consume is hidden in processed foods like tomato sauce, soups, condiments, canned foods, and prepared mixes.

Look out for the words 'soda' and 'sodium' and the symbol 'Na' on labels. These words show that sodium compounds are present. Using low sodium alternatives such as kosher salt and sea salt also contribute the same toward total sodium consumption (3 Trusted Source
Dietary Salt Intake and Hypertension

Go to source).

To avoid this, follow the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) eating plan that consists of a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy products. Following the DASH diet may reduce the dietary sodium intake to less than 2,400 mg a day.

High Blood Pressure: The Silent Killer

3. Myth: The signs of high blood pressure are obvious.
Fact: High blood pressure has no symptoms.

Unless the blood pressure is dangerously high, there will not be any symptoms. That's why hypertension is called a silent killer. Regardless of whether there are symptoms or not, high blood pressure can damage the blood vessels and increase the risk for heart disease, heart failure, and stroke. Therefore, it is important to know the risk factors and start to manage hypertension from an early stage.

Age is no More a Barrier for Hypertension

4. Myth: At a young age, there is no need to worry about blood pressure.
Fact: Hypertension affects not only older people but also young people.

Yes, high blood pressure is more common among older people because blood vessels naturally stiffen with age, and that increases the resistance within it, which in turn increases blood pressure. But younger adults can also have high blood pressure, and this may be behind a disturbing trend toward more strokes among younger adults (4 Trusted Source
Investigation and Treatment of High Blood Pressure in Young People

Go to source).

Children and teens can also have high blood pressure, possibly because of an increase in childhood obesity. This fact again throws spotlight on lifestyle choices as the major risk factor for hypertension and the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Even stress and improper sleep pattern can impact blood pressure levels. More awareness about the increasing trend of hypertension among young adults and children might be the need of the hour.

Managing Blood Pressure is a Lifelong Commitment

5. Myth: If blood pressure is back to normal level on medication, I can stop taking it.
Fact: Continue taking the medication.

High blood pressure is a lifelong condition. Medications do not cure hypertension but will manage the condition. If taking medications is stopped, then blood pressure will rise again. Regular use of prescribed medications and making lifestyle changes can enhance quality of life and reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, and more.

If you have any questions or concerns about your medications or treatment plan for high blood pressure, talk to your doctor or health care provider.

References :
  1. Common High Blood Pressure Myths - (https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/the-facts-about-high-blood-pressure/common-high-blood-pressure-myths)
  2. Know Your Risk for High Blood Pressure - (https://www.cdc.gov/bloodpressure/risk_factors.htm#)
  3. Dietary Salt Intake and Hypertension - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/)
  4. Investigation and Treatment of High Blood Pressure in Young People - (https://www.ahajournals.org/)


    5. Source: Medindia
Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure
Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure
Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. (2022, August 25). Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 25, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/debunking-5-common-myths-about-hypertension-208397-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. "Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension". Medindia. Aug 25, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/debunking-5-common-myths-about-hypertension-208397-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. "Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/debunking-5-common-myths-about-hypertension-208397-1.htm. (accessed Aug 25, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. 2021. Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension. Medindia, viewed Aug 25, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/debunking-5-common-myths-about-hypertension-208397-1.htm.

Advertisement

Blood Pressure Range
Blood Pressure Range
Blood pressure is always given as two numbers- systolic pressure (when the heart beats) and diastolic pressure (when the heart relaxes).
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
Vitamin E: A Super-Hero Vitamin
Vitamin E: A Super-Hero Vitamin
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your HealthBenefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health
Can Garlic Control High Blood PressureCan Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
Diet and High Blood PressureDiet and High Blood Pressure
High Blood PressureHigh Blood Pressure
High Blood Pressure and HerbsHigh Blood Pressure and Herbs
Stress and the Gender DivideStress and the Gender Divide
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
High Blood Pressure Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Silent Killer Diseases Quiz on Hypertension Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure High Blood Pressure and Herbs Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure 

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Selfie Addiction Calculator Indian Medical Journals Diaphragmatic Hernia Post-Nasal Drip Hearing Loss Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests