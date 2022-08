Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension

Advertisement

Does only Salt Matter in High Blood Pressure

High Blood Pressure: The Silent Killer

Age is no More a Barrier for Hypertension

Managing Blood Pressure is a Lifelong Commitment

Common High Blood Pressure Myths - (https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/the-facts-about-high-blood-pressure/common-high-blood-pressure-myths) Know Your Risk for High Blood Pressure - (https://www.cdc.gov/bloodpressure/risk_factors.htm#) Dietary Salt Intake and Hypertension - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/) Investigation and Treatment of High Blood Pressure in Young People - (https://www.ahajournals.org/)



Source: Medindia