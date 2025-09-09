About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Constipation Drug Shows Promise in Kidney Disease

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Vasantha BDS on Sep 9 2025 1:40 PM

Lubiprostone, a constipation medication, was shown to slow kidney function decline in CKD patients by increasing gut-derived spermidine, which enhances mitochondrial function—offering a novel therapeutic avenue.

Constipation Drug Shows Promise in Kidney Disease
Highlights:
  • Lubiprostone helps slow kidney damage in CKD
  • Works through gut bacteria by raising spermidine levels
  • A larger Phase III trial is being planned
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) often progresses silently until patients require dialysis, a significant global health burden. While no current drugs reverse CKD, a Japanese team has found promising results using lubiprostone, a widely prescribed constipation treatment (1 Trusted Source
Lubiprostone in chronic kidney disease: Insights into mitochondrial function and polyamines from a randomized phase 2 clinical trial

Go to source).

Time Averaged Concentration of Urea
Time Averaged Concentration of Urea
This calculator gives you the average concentration of urea, which is calculated with the value of blood urea nitrogen (BUN), in terms of mg/dl, before and after dialysis.
Advertisement

Clinical Trial Results: How It Works

The multicenter Phase II trial (LUBI-CKD) enrolled 150 patients with moderate CKD across nine Japanese institutions. Participants received either eight µg or 16 µg of lubiprostone or a placebo. Results showed that the drug suppressed the decline in kidney function—measured by eGFR decline—in a dose-dependent manner, compared to placebo.


Advertisement
Dialysis Efficiency (Kt/V) Calculator
Dialysis Efficiency (Kt/V) Calculator
Dialysis Efficiency Calculator or Kt/V calculator is an interactive tool that indicates how well dialysis is working for you and checks if enough water and waste products are cleared from your blood.

Gut Microbiome and Spermidine: The Mechanism Behind It

Constipation is common in CKD and disrupts the gut environment, potentially worsening renal health. The researchers noted that lubiprostone boosts production of spermidine, a bacterial metabolite known to enhance mitochondrial function. Improved mitochondria may protect kidney cells from damage.


Advertisement
How a Constipation Drug Can Enhance Kidney Function?
How a Constipation Drug Can Enhance Kidney Function?
Lubiprostone, a constipation drug may boost kidney function by modulating gut microbiota and enhancing cellular energy, enabling more personalized kidney therapies.

What This Means for CKD Management

“This discovery may significantly transform the conventional CKD approach, which mainly focuses on reducing uremic toxins,” says the research team. CKD care could now include targeting intestinal health to preserve kidney function early.


Constipation - Causes Symptoms Diagnosis Treatment FAQs | Medindia
Constipation - Causes Symptoms Diagnosis Treatment FAQs | Medindia
Constipation, or difficulty passing stool, is a common digestive complaint and is a symptom of gastrointestinal abnormalities and preventing constipation is done by treating underlying disease.

Looking Ahead: Phase III Trial & Personalized Medicine

The promising results pave the way for a larger Phase III trial to validate efficacy in a broader CKD population. The team also plans to explore biomarkers that predict treatment response, aiming for individualized CKD care using gut-targeted therapy.

Reference:
  1. Lubiprostone in chronic kidney disease: Insights into mitochondrial function and polyamines from a randomized phase 2 clinical trial - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adw3934)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health In Focus
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional