Ibuprofen & Paracetamol Found to Fuel Antibiotic Resistance, New Study Warns

Ibuprofen and paracetamol boost antibiotic resistance in E. coli—even more so when taken together with ciprofloxacin—prompting concern over painkiller use alongside antibiotics, especially in elder care.
- Ibuprofen boosts genetic mutations in E. coli, leading to drug resistance
- Paracetamol further amplifies resistance, especially when combined with antibiotics
- Raises concern about multi-drug use in aged care settings
The effect of commonly used non-antibiotic medications on antimicrobial resistance development in Escherichia coli
Painkillers Fuel Resistance—Here’s HowIn the first study of its kind, researchers exposed E. coli bacteria to the antibiotic ciprofloxacin—and then added ibuprofen and paracetamol, one at a time and together. The result? The bacteria developed far more mutations and resistance—not just to ciprofloxacin, but to multiple antibiotics from different classes. They found that these painkillers activate bacterial defense mechanisms allowing the cells to eject antibiotics more efficiently.
Why This Matters, Especially in Aged CareThe World Health Organization estimates that antimicrobial resistance caused 1.27 million deaths in 2019 alone. People in aged care—a group frequently prescribed both antibiotics and OTC painkillers—are particularly vulnerable. Here, the combination of standard drugs may be accelerating drug resistance in ways previously overlooked.
A Call for Smarter Medication ChoicesAssociate Professor Rietie Venter, lead researcher, cautions that this doesn’t mean stopping the use of ibuprofen or paracetamol but emphasizes the importance of careful evaluation when they're used alongside antibiotics. The study sparks new questions about how polypharmacy (multiple drug use) may be contributing to resistance—even when the medications in question aren’t antibiotics.
What’s Next: Deeper Research into Drug InteractionsThe authors urge more studies to examine how common non-antibiotic medications affect antibiotic efficacy—especially across different populations and long-term prescriptions. The goal is to better understand drug interactions that may inadvertently hinder infection treatment.
Reference:
