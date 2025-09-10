About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Medindia
Ibuprofen & Paracetamol Found to Fuel Antibiotic Resistance, New Study Warns

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Vasantha BDS on Sep 10 2025 2:42 PM

Ibuprofen and paracetamol boost antibiotic resistance in E. coli—even more so when taken together with ciprofloxacin—prompting concern over painkiller use alongside antibiotics, especially in elder care.

Ibuprofen & Paracetamol Found to Fuel Antibiotic Resistance, New Study Warns
Highlights:
  • Ibuprofen boosts genetic mutations in E. coli, leading to drug resistance
  • Paracetamol further amplifies resistance, especially when combined with antibiotics
  • Raises concern about multi-drug use in aged care settings
Ibuprofen (Advil) and paracetamol (acetaminophen/Tylenol) are staple painkillers used worldwide. Yet, new evidence from the University of South Australia indicates these medications may unintentionally contribute to the mounting global crisis of antibiotic resistance. This could be especially dangerous in environments like aged care, where patients often take multiple medicines (1 Trusted Source
The effect of commonly used non-antibiotic medications on antimicrobial resistance development in Escherichia coli

Go to source).

Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis
Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis
Antibiotic resistance refers to the adaption of bacteria that allows them to grow even in the presence of antibiotics. The infection by the resistant bacteria are difficult to treat.
Painkillers Fuel Resistance—Here’s How

In the first study of its kind, researchers exposed E. coli bacteria to the antibiotic ciprofloxacin—and then added ibuprofen and paracetamol, one at a time and together. The result? The bacteria developed far more mutations and resistance—not just to ciprofloxacin, but to multiple antibiotics from different classes. They found that these painkillers activate bacterial defense mechanisms allowing the cells to eject antibiotics more efficiently.


Drug Resistance – Antibiotic or Antimicrobial Resistance
Drug Resistance – Antibiotic or Antimicrobial Resistance
Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.

Why This Matters, Especially in Aged Care

The World Health Organization estimates that antimicrobial resistance caused 1.27 million deaths in 2019 alone. People in aged care—a group frequently prescribed both antibiotics and OTC painkillers—are particularly vulnerable. Here, the combination of standard drugs may be accelerating drug resistance in ways previously overlooked.


Test your Knowledge on Antibiotic Resistance
Test your Knowledge on Antibiotic Resistance
Antibiotic resistance is a growing public health concern that has reached gigantic proportions. Antibiotic resistance is a change that occurs in bacteria when they are exposed to antibiotics used to treat infections caused by them. This change makes ...

A Call for Smarter Medication Choices

Associate Professor Rietie Venter, lead researcher, cautions that this doesn’t mean stopping the use of ibuprofen or paracetamol but emphasizes the importance of careful evaluation when they're used alongside antibiotics. The study sparks new questions about how polypharmacy (multiple drug use) may be contributing to resistance—even when the medications in question aren’t antibiotics.


Antimicrobial Resistance: The Emerging Threat Amplified by Air Pollution
Antimicrobial Resistance: The Emerging Threat Amplified by Air Pollution
The alarming connection between air pollution and the rise of antibiotic resistance, a global health concern with far-reaching consequences.

What’s Next: Deeper Research into Drug Interactions

The authors urge more studies to examine how common non-antibiotic medications affect antibiotic efficacy—especially across different populations and long-term prescriptions. The goal is to better understand drug interactions that may inadvertently hinder infection treatment.

Reference:
  1. The effect of commonly used non-antibiotic medications on antimicrobial resistance development in Escherichia coli- (https://www.nature.com/articles/s44259-025-00144-w)


Source-Medindia


