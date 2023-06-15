Combining Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Reduces Endometrial Cancer Growth

Combining immunotherapy (pembrolizumab) with chemotherapy can significantly reduce disease growth in patients with advanced or recurrent/advanced endometrial cancer, says a recent study that was conducted by researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health.



This breakthrough is particularly significant as endometrial cancer is one of the few cancers with a rising incidence and death rate, and it is projected to be the third most prevalent cancer and the fourth leading cause of cancer death among women by 2040.