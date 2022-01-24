Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer

- Endometrial cancer has been regarded as the second most common and the fourth leading cause of mortality in women (from gynecological cancer) globally
The risk of endometrial cancer (EC) — cancer that affects the lining of the uterus — may be lowered by higher coffee consumption, as per a study published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research.
Beneficial Effects of CoffeeCoffee is one of the most commonly preferred beverages that contain more than 1,000 antioxidant and anti-inflammatory chemical compounds. It not only stimulates your energy levels but also replenishes your body with its potential load of benefits.
Although the threshold for coffee consumption may vary from person to person, the safe limit is 400 mg of caffeine, that is, 4 to 5 cups of coffee per day as per the US Food and Drug Administration.
Endometrial CancerThe lining of the uterus (the reproductive organ in a woman's pelvis) is called as endometrium. The growth of any malignant (cancer) cells in the endometrial tissue is called endometrial cancer or EC.
However, earlier lines of evidence suggest that drinking coffee is one of the risk factors for endometrial cancer. Hence the present study intended to analyze the association between drinking coffee and EC risk.
Coffee and Endometrial CancerThe team analyzed 24 studies (using standard database search until July 2018) on coffee intake (12 case-control and 12 cohort studies) that recorded the occurrence of 9,833 new endometrial cancer cases in 699,234 individuals.
It was found that people who had the highest intake of coffee were having a relatively lower risk of developing endometrial cancer by 29% when compared to those who consumed the lowest amount of coffee.
Coffee to Prevent Endometrial CancerThere have been earlier studies that have highlighted the link between drinking coffee and significantly reduced risk for endometrial cancer.
It is found that a high intake of caffeine helps to reduce the levels of free estrogen (higher levels stimulate the proliferation of endometrial cells and cancer), thereby diminishing the risk of endometrial cancer.
In addition, coffee is also found to contain phytoestrogens and antioxidants that help in decreasing the risk of endometrial cancer. The present study also highlights various mechanisms that depict the coffee's potential anti-cancer effects.
"Further studies with large sample size are needed... to obtain more information regarding the benefits of coffee drinking in relation to the risk of endometrial cancer," say the study authors.
