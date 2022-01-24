About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
Advertisement

Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 24, 2022 at 1:53 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Endometrial cancer has been regarded as the second most common and the fourth leading cause of mortality in women (from gynecological cancer) globally
  • Among several risk factors, coffee consumption has also been linked as one of it
  • However, a new study shows that the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of coffee may reduce the risk of endometrial cancer

The risk of endometrial cancer (EC) — cancer that affects the lining of the uterus — may be lowered by higher coffee consumption, as per a study published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research.

Beneficial Effects of Coffee

Coffee is one of the most commonly preferred beverages that contain more than 1,000 antioxidant and anti-inflammatory chemical compounds. It not only stimulates your energy levels but also replenishes your body with its potential load of benefits.

Advertisement

Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer

Although the threshold for coffee consumption may vary from person to person, the safe limit is 400 mg of caffeine, that is, 4 to 5 cups of coffee per day as per the US Food and Drug Administration.

Endometrial Cancer

The lining of the uterus (the reproductive organ in a woman's pelvis) is called as endometrium. The growth of any malignant (cancer) cells in the endometrial tissue is called endometrial cancer or EC.

EC is one of the challenging gynecological cancers that has affected 382,069 new cases and attributed to 89,929 deaths globally in 2018. Some of the risk factors of EC are obesity, metabolic syndrome, intake of tamoxifen (for breast cancer), or estrogen-only pills (without progesterone).
Advertisement

However, earlier lines of evidence suggest that drinking coffee is one of the risk factors for endometrial cancer. Hence the present study intended to analyze the association between drinking coffee and EC risk.

Coffee and Endometrial Cancer

The team analyzed 24 studies (using standard database search until July 2018) on coffee intake (12 case-control and 12 cohort studies) that recorded the occurrence of 9,833 new endometrial cancer cases in 699,234 individuals.

It was found that people who had the highest intake of coffee were having a relatively lower risk of developing endometrial cancer by 29% when compared to those who consumed the lowest amount of coffee.

Coffee to Prevent Endometrial Cancer

There have been earlier studies that have highlighted the link between drinking coffee and significantly reduced risk for endometrial cancer.

It is found that a high intake of caffeine helps to reduce the levels of free estrogen (higher levels stimulate the proliferation of endometrial cells and cancer), thereby diminishing the risk of endometrial cancer.

In addition, coffee is also found to contain phytoestrogens and antioxidants that help in decreasing the risk of endometrial cancer. The present study also highlights various mechanisms that depict the coffee's potential anti-cancer effects.

"Further studies with large sample size are needed... to obtain more information regarding the benefits of coffee drinking in relation to the risk of endometrial cancer," say the study authors.

References:
  1. Association between coffee drinking and endometrial cancer risk: A meta-analysis - (https://obgyn.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jog.15139)
  2. Endometrial Cancer Treatment (PDQ®)-Patient Version - (https://www.cancer.gov/types/uterine/patient/endometrial-treatment-pdq)
  3. Coffee drinking and risk of endometrial cancer - a population-based cohort study - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2773380/#:~:text=More%20specifically%2C%20women%20drinking%202,endometrial%20cancer%20among%20all%20women.)
  4. Global, Regional, and National Burden of Endometrial Cancer, 1990-2017: Results From the Global Burden of Disease Study, 2017 - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6930915/#:~:text=Endometrial%20cancer%20(EC)%20is%20an,worldwide%20in%202018%20(2).)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Television Binge-Watching May Boost the Risk of Deadly Blood...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Fermented Skin Care
Fermented Skin Care
Television Binge-Watching May Boost the Risk of Deadly Blood Clots
Television Binge-Watching May Boost the Risk of Deadly Blood Clots
Western Diet may Augment the Risk of Autoimmune Diseases
Western Diet may Augment the Risk of Autoimmune Diseases
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Women and Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Dilatation and Curettage Hysterectomy Endometrial Cancer Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Hormone Replacement Therapy Caffeine and Decaffeination 

Recommended Reading
Coffee
Coffee
Coffee is a great beverage prepared from the seeds of Coffea plant. Different types of coffee ......
Quiz on Coffee
Quiz on Coffee
'Coffee sets the blood in motion and stimulates the muscles; it accelerates the digestive ......
Postmenopausal Bleeding can Be a Sign of Endometrial Cancer
Postmenopausal Bleeding can Be a Sign of Endometrial Cancer
New study lowers the threshold for body mass index (BMI) levels that could signal an increased risk ...
Coffee Effects on Pregnancy, Breastfeeding, Abortion
Coffee Effects on Pregnancy, Breastfeeding, Abortion
Decaf coffee or avoiding coffee is better for baby if you are pregnant. If you do drink have a ......
Caffeine and Decaffeination
Caffeine and Decaffeination
Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume dail...
Endometrial Cancer
Endometrial Cancer
Cancer of the Endometrium, or the inner lining of the uterus (womb) is called endometrial cancer....
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an ‘oasis in the desert’ for women in the throes of .....
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...
Women and Cancer
Women and Cancer
Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of l...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)