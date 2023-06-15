PlGF: A Potential Blood-Based Biomarker for Dementia

Highlights:
- Placental growth factor (PlGF) may indicate cognitive impairment and cerebral small vessel disease in elderly people
- A study found a link between higher PlGF levels and greater odds of cognitive impairment and imaging evidence of cerebral small vessel disease
- PlGF may help clinicians distinguish between different types of dementia
New research suggests that a blood biomarker could help differentiate between different types of dementia, particularly Alzheimer's-predominant dementia versus dementia with a significant vascular component.
Blood Biomarker for DementiaThe study, published in the journal Neurology, found that higher levels of a protein called placental growth factor (PlGF) in the bloodstream were associated with an increased risk of cognitive impairment and cerebral small vessel disease.
The study was conducted by researchers from the University of California, Davis and included 542 participants with an average age of 71 years old. All participants underwent cognitive testing and brain imaging to assess for signs of dementia and small vessel disease. Blood samples were also taken to measure PlGF levels.
Placental growth factor (PlGF), a blood-based biomarker, may indicate cognitive impairment and cerebral small vessel disease in elderly individuals helping diagnostic decisions.
The researchers found that participants in the top quartile of PlGF levels were more than twice as likely to have cognitive impairment or dementia compared to those in the bottom quartile. Furthermore, for every unit increase in total PlGF in the bloodstream, there was a 22% increase in the likelihood of having cognitive impairment and a 16% increase in the likelihood of having imaging evidence of cerebral small vessel disease.
PIGF can Hasten Alzheimer's Diagnosis
The studies mentioned below all investigate the potential of placental growth factor (PlGF) as a biomarker for different types of dementia, particularly Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia.
The first study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, found that elevated PlGF levels were associated with cerebral small vessel disease in individuals with Alzheimer's disease. The study included 137 individuals with Alzheimer's disease and 52 controls.
PlGF levels were measured in plasma samples, and brain MRI scans were used to assess for small vessel disease. The researchers found that PlGF levels were significantly higher in individuals with Alzheimer's disease compared to controls and that higher PlGF levels were associated with more severe small vessel disease (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The second study, published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring, investigated the relationship between PlGF levels and cognitive decline in individuals with Alzheimer's disease.
The study included 123 individuals with Alzheimer's disease and 37 controls. PlGF levels were measured in plasma samples, and cognitive function was assessed using the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) and the Clinical Dementia Rating (CDR) scale. The researchers found that PlGF levels were significantly higher in individuals with Alzheimer's disease compared to controls and that higher PlGF levels were associated with more severe cognitive impairment (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
The third study, also published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, investigated the potential of PlGF as a biomarker for vascular dementia.
The study included 41 individuals with vascular dementia and 44 controls. PlGF levels were measured in plasma samples, and cognitive function was assessed using the MMSE and the CDR scale.
The researchers found that PlGF levels were significantly higher in individuals with vascular dementia compared to controls and that higher PlGF levels were associated with more severe cognitive impairment (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Together, these studies suggest that PlGF may be a useful biomarker for different types of dementia, particularly Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia.
Elevated PlGF levels may be indicative of vascular injury and small vessel disease, which are common features of both Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia. PlGF may also be useful for tracking disease progression and assessing the effectiveness of treatments.
However, more research is needed to fully understand the role of PlGF in dementia and to determine its clinical utility as a biomarker.
Dr. Rebecca Hinman, lead author of the study, explained that the addition of a blood-based biomarker associated with traditional measures of vascular injury could help clinicians distinguish between different types of dementia. Currently, diagnosing dementia can be a challenging and imprecise process, and this research provides a potential tool to aid in diagnosis.
"The addition of a blood-based biomarker that is associated with the traditional measures of vascular injury could allow a provider to be able to distinguish the patient that has Alzheimer's-predominant dementia versus a significant vascular contribution," Dr. Hinman said. "Right now, it's kind of the clinician's best guess. This work can directly inform this diagnostic decision."
Overall, the study suggests that PlGF could be a useful biomarker for identifying individuals at risk for dementia and small vessel disease, and could help clinicians better understand the underlying mechanisms of different types of dementia.
Source: Medindia
