PlGF: A Potential Blood-Based Biomarker for Dementia

PIGF can Hasten Alzheimer's Diagnosis

The studies mentioned below all investigate the potential of placental growth factor (PlGF) as a biomarker for different types of dementia, particularly

The first study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, found that elevated PlGF levels were associated with cerebral small vessel disease in individuals with Alzheimer's disease. The study included 137 individuals with Alzheimer's disease and 52 controls.



PlGF levels were measured in plasma samples, and brain MRI scans were used to assess for small vessel disease. The researchers found that PlGF levels were significantly higher in individuals with Alzheimer's disease compared to controls and that higher PlGF levels were associated with more severe small vessel disease (



The second study, published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring, investigated the relationship between PlGF levels and cognitive decline in individuals with Alzheimer's disease.



The study included 123 individuals with Alzheimer's disease and 37 controls. PlGF levels were measured in plasma samples, and cognitive function was assessed using the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) and the Clinical Dementia Rating (CDR) scale. The researchers found that PlGF levels were significantly higher in individuals with Alzheimer's disease compared to controls and that higher PlGF levels were associated with more severe cognitive impairment (



The third study, also published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, investigated the potential of PlGF as a biomarker for vascular dementia.



The study included 41 individuals with vascular dementia and 44 controls. PlGF levels were measured in plasma samples, and cognitive function was assessed using the MMSE and the CDR scale.



The researchers found that PlGF levels were significantly higher in individuals with vascular dementia compared to controls and that higher PlGF levels were associated with more severe cognitive impairment (



Together, these studies suggest that PlGF may be a useful biomarker for different types of dementia, particularly Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia.



Elevated PlGF levels may be indicative of vascular injury and small vessel disease, which are common features of both Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia. PlGF may also be useful for tracking disease progression and assessing the effectiveness of treatments.



However, more research is needed to fully understand the role of PlGF in dementia and to determine its clinical utility as a biomarker.



Dr. Rebecca Hinman, lead author of the study, explained that the addition of a blood-based biomarker associated with traditional measures of vascular injury could help clinicians distinguish between different types of dementia. Currently, diagnosing dementia can be a challenging and imprecise process, and this research provides a potential tool to aid in diagnosis.



"The addition of a blood-based biomarker that is associated with the traditional measures of vascular injury could allow a provider to be able to distinguish the patient that has Alzheimer's-predominant dementia versus a significant vascular contribution," Dr. Hinman said. "Right now, it's kind of the clinician's best guess. This work can directly inform this diagnostic decision."



Overall, the study suggests that PlGF could be a useful biomarker for identifying individuals at risk for dementia and small vessel disease, and could help clinicians better understand the underlying mechanisms of different types of dementia.



The researchers found that participants in the top quartile of PlGF levels were more than twice as likely to have cognitive impairment or dementia compared to those in the bottom quartile. Furthermore, for every unit increase in total PlGF in the bloodstream, there was a 22% increase in the likelihood of having cognitive impairment and a 16% increase in the likelihood of having imaging evidence of cerebral small vessel disease.