Better Education for a Healthier Gut

- Landmark Edith Cowan University has made a path-breaking discovery. It found a link between education and better gut health
- Education can help decrease the risk of gut disorders, according to this new study
- It goes both ways; gastroesophageal reflux disease and peptic ulcers are associated with cognitive decline
Recently, a study published by Landmark Edith Cowan University (ECU) led by Dr. Emmanuel Adewuyi claimed that higher education can lead to a healthier and stronger gut. This study proved the genetic link between higher education and protective factors for various stomach illnesses.
In a previous study, the ECU's Centre for Precision Health (CPH) studied the association between gut health and Alzheimer's disease but couldn't conclude it fruitfully. It couldn't be successfully established that one caused the other.
This study has studied the genetic material of 7,66,000 individuals. It particularly studied the cognitive abilities of individuals with peptic ulcer disease, diverticulosis, Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and gastro-duodenitis.
Researchers have found that a higher level of cognitive function and a higher level of education reduces the risk for various illnesses related to the gut by altering the genes related to these diseases
Guts Imbalance Imbalances the Brain: A Review of Gut Microbiota Association With Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders
Go to source).
Professor Laws, Study Director and Chief Supervisor of CPH, mentioned that these studies were done to establish solid genetic proof between the gut and the brain neural axis.
"Gut disorders and Alzheimer's may not only share a common genetic predisposition but may be similarly influenced by genetic variations underpinning educational attainment," said Professor Laws.
This relationship holds in most gut diseases, but one curious exception has been found. Strangely, IBD has failed to make the list of diseases covered.
When the relationship between IBD and Alzheimer's disease was studied at a genetic level, researchers found that both of these diseases affect cognition through different genomic locations. The cognitive effects depend on the specific action at those parts of the genome . As a result, IBD might have been excluded from this protective effect.
The difference in genomic locations could also explain why IBD has not consistently been linked to cognitive effects. This is why previous studies were not able to establish a correlation between IBD and cognition.
On the other hand, this important conclusion might pave the path for a better understanding of IBD and the cognitive effects of IBD. This may also establish protective genetic associations between IBD and dementia
Guts Imbalance Imbalances the Brain: A Review of Gut Microbiota Association With Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders
Go to source).
Dr. Adewuyi said that this study may lead to important and interesting future research. "For example, some risk genes for AD may be protective against IBD, and vice versa," he said.
'Relationship of cognition and Alzheimer's disease with gastrointestinal tract disorders: a large-scale genetic overlap and Mendelian randomization analysis' was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
Is there a Link Between the Gut and the Brain?Yes, they are interrelated. There is something in the body called the gut-brain axis, meaning the gut and brain neural connections influence and shape each other constantly
Does Alzheimer's disease stem in the gastrointestinal system?
Go to source).
According to previous studies conducted by the same institutions, GERD and peptic ulcer disease carry a higher risk of cognitive decline
Higher Dementia Risk in People With Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease: A Real-World Evidence
Go to source).
These diseases are proven to affect several aspects of cognition, like learning, memory, underperformance in education, and several other related effects.
In a conclusive statement, Dr. Adewuyi said, "The results support education as a possible avenue for reducing the risk of gut disorders by, for example, encouraging higher educational attainment or a possible increase in the length of schooling. Hence, policy efforts aimed at increasing educational attainment or cognitive training may contribute to a higher level of intelligence, which could lead to better health outcomes, including a reduced risk of gut disorders."
References :
- Guts Imbalance Imbalances the Brain: A Review of Gut Microbiota Association With Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9009523/)
- Does Alzheimer's disease stem in the gastrointestinal system? - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0024320521010754)
- Higher Dementia Risk in People With Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease: A Real-World Evidence - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9014245/)
