Dementia is a general term that describes a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life. Memory loss is an example. Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia.



Dementia is not a specific disease. It's an overall term that describes a wide range of symptoms such as loss of memory, judgment, language, complex motor skills, and other intellectual functions caused by the permanent damage or death of the brain's nerve cells, or neurons.

