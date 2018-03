Diet for Peptic Ulcer (Stomach ulcers) - What to Eat and What Not to Eat?

Peptic ulcers, also called as stomach ulcers, are characterized by the occurrence of an open sore on the inner lining of the stomach. The sore may be on the proximal, middle or distal part of the stomach or in the duodenum, the initial part of small intestine, following the stomach.Diseases of the gastro-intestinal tract such as peptic ulcers and dyspepsia are quite common among the urban population today due to improper eating habits and erratic lifestyle adopted due to the influence of technology. People today have chosen jobs involving prolonged hours of sitting in front of the PC and often skipping meals, which is quite common due to busy working hours.Irregular meal timings combined with having large meals at a time all play a role in disturbing the functioning of the normal digestive system. Paying proper attention to regularizing meal timings & minding the portion size of meals can help reverse gut disorders such as peptic ulcers.Ulcers are often the result of inadequate presence of the bicarbonate ions in the stomach lining. Hence, on account of inadequate bicarbonate ions to neutralize the H+ ions in the acidic secretions of the gut, the stomach acid has the capacity of corroding the stomach lining. This gives rise to ulcers.