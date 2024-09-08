About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Health Risks of Rising Processed Food Consumption in India

by Karishma Abhishek on Sep 8 2024 11:46 PM

Health Risks of Rising Processed Food Consumption in India
Increasing consumption of processed and packaged foods in India may harm public health, calling for policies to regulate nutritional content and promote healthier alternatives as per the paper, titled ‘Changes in India’s Food Consumption and Policy Implications,’ by the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) (1 Trusted Source
Changes in Indiaâ€™s Food Consumption and Policy Implications

Go to source).
According to the paper to the Prime Minister, across regions and consumption classes, “we observe a significant increase in the share of household expenditure on served and packaged processed food”.This increase was universal across the classes but more pronounced for the country's top 20 percent of households and significantly more in urban areas.

Eight Foods You May Not Realize Are Ultra-Processed
Eight Foods You May Not Realize Are Ultra-Processed
Discover eight everyday foods that are ultra-processed and learn about their health impacts and healthier alternatives.
“While food processing is a growth sector and a significant creator of jobs, this rising consumption of processed and packaged food will also likely affect health outcomes,” the paper warned.

Regulating Processed Foods for a Healthier India

The Indian food and beverage packaging industry is experiencing substantial growth, with market size projected to increase from $33.73 billion in 2023 to $46.25 billion by 2028, driven by factors like rising consumption.

According to the paper, further research is needed to understand the nutritional implications of the growing consumption of packaged processed foods, and policies may be required to regulate the nutritional content of these foods and promote healthier alternatives.

Highly Processed Foods and Poor Diet Quality Among Japanese Youth
Highly Processed Foods and Poor Diet Quality Among Japanese Youth
Study finds that highly processed foods account for over 25% of energy intake among Japanese youths, linked to poor diet quality.
The paper also analyzed the relationship between nutritional intake and dietary diversity on the prevalence of Anaemia.

“As expected, we found that average Iron intake was inversely related to the prevalence of Anaemia; however, we discovered a significant negative relationship between the prevalence of Anaemia and dietary diversity in sources of iron,” it noted.

Advertisement
Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Higher Risk of Cognitive Issues and Stroke
Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Higher Risk of Cognitive Issues and Stroke
Study in Neurology links higher consumption of ultra-processed foods with increased risks of cognitive decline and stroke, highlighting the need for healthier dietary choices.
This strong inverse relationship was observed across state/UTs. The analysis revealed that policies that aim to reduce anemia among children and women would need to focus on improving iron intake and, more importantly, consider the dietary diversity of iron sources.

The report, however, acknowledged the limitations of excluding served and packaged processed food from the micronutrient analysis.

Advertisement
Childhood Diet: Ultra-Processed Foods Tied to Elevated Cardiometabolic Risk
Childhood Diet: Ultra-Processed Foods Tied to Elevated Cardiometabolic Risk
Kids consuming more ultra-processed foods had higher BMI, waist circumference, fat mass index, blood sugar, and lower HDL cholesterol levels.
“A separate study on this aspect is recommended due to its potential health implications. Further research could explore the relationship between dietary diversity and other health outcomes,” read the paper.

The paper also observed a significant decline in the consumption of cereals in terms of cooked food by approximately 20 percent, and this would be reflected in the average daily intake of micronutrients, because cereals are an essential dietary source for many micronutrients, such as Iron and Zinc.

Reference:
  1. Changes in India’s Food Consumption and Policy Implications - (https://eacpm.gov.in/reports/changes-in-indias-food-consumption-and-policy-implications/#:~:text=Significant%20changes%20are%20unfolding%20in%20India%E2%80%99s%20food%20consumption,of%20the%20Consumer%20Price%20Index%20in%20the%20future.)


Source-IANS


Recommended Readings
Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All
Advertisement