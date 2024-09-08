Health Risks of Rising Processed Food Consumption in India

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Changes in Indiaâ€™s Food Consumption and Policy Implications



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

The global packaged food market is projected to reach $3.86 trillion by 2027, growing at a rate of 6% annually. #processedfood #packagedfood #healthpolicy ’

The global packaged food market is projected to reach $3.86 trillion by 2027, growing at a rate of 6% annually. #processedfood #packagedfood #healthpolicy ’

Regulating Processed Foods for a Healthier India

Advertisement

Advertisement

Changes in India’s Food Consumption and Policy Implications - (https://eacpm.gov.in/reports/changes-in-indias-food-consumption-and-policy-implications/#:~:text=Significant%20changes%20are%20unfolding%20in%20India%E2%80%99s%20food%20consumption,of%20the%20Consumer%20Price%20Index%20in%20the%20future.)

Increasing consumption of processed and packaged foods in India may harm public health, calling for policies to regulate nutritional content and promote healthier alternatives as per the paper, titled ‘Changes in India’s Food Consumption and Policy Implications,’ by the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) ().According to the paper to the Prime Minister, across regions and consumption classes, “we observe a significant increase in the share of household expenditure on served and packaged processed food”.This increase was universal across the classes but more pronounced for the country's top 20 percent of households and significantly more in urban areas.“While food processing is a growth sector and a significant creator of jobs, this rising consumption of processed and packaged food will also likely affect health outcomes,” the paper warned.The Indian food and beverage packaging industry is experiencing substantial growth, withdriven by factors like rising consumption.According to the paper, further research is needed to understand the nutritional implications of the growing consumption of packaged processed foods, and policies may be required to regulate the nutritional content of these foods and promote healthier alternatives.The paper also analyzed the relationship between nutritional intake and dietary diversity on the prevalence of Anaemia.“As expected, we found that average Iron intake was inversely related to the prevalence of Anaemia; however, we discovered a significant negative relationship between the prevalence of Anaemia and dietary diversity in sources of iron,” it noted.ThisThe analysis revealed that policies that aim to reduce anemia among children and women would need to focus on improving iron intake and, more importantly, consider the dietary diversity of iron sources.The report, however, acknowledged the limitations of excluding served and packaged processed food from the micronutrient analysis.“A separate study on this aspect is recommended due to its potential health implications. Further research could explore the relationship between dietary diversity and other health outcomes,” read the paper.The paper also observed a significant decline in the consumption of cereals in terms of cooked food by approximately 20 percent, and this would be reflected in the average daily intake of micronutrients, because cereals are an essential dietary source for many micronutrients, such as Iron and Zinc.Source-IANS