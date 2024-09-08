Health Perks of Shedding Kilos for Diabetes Patients

Scientists suggest that losing weight, particularly around the waist, can reduce the risk of severe flu and infections in individuals with diabetes, adding to the overall health benefits of weight loss, according to the study published in the journal Diabetologia (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). The study from Rhian Hopkins and Ethan de Villiers from the University of Exeter in the UK found evidence to suggest that a higher body mass index (BMI) is a cause of severe infections.
‘ Did You Know?In contrast, there was no evidence that mild hyperglycemia contributes to the likelihood of a severe infection.
Hyperglycemia is a leading cause of diabetic complications, accounting for over 1 million hospitalizations annually. #weightloss #diabetes ’
“Up to one in three hospitalizations in people with diabetes are for infections and people with diabetes are twice as likely to be hospitalized with infections than the general population. They are also at high risk of readmission,” said Hopkins.
Previous studies have found that a higher BMI and poor blood sugar control are associated with severe infections.
However, these studies have been observational and so haven't been able to prove that the links are causal.
The team used data from the UK Biobank to explore the effect of higher BMI and poor blood sugar control on hospitalization for bacterial and viral infections.
Similarly, every five-point increase in BMI was associated with a 32 percent increase in the likelihood of a severe viral infection. This suggested that a higher BMI is one of the causes of severe bacterial and viral infections.
According to researchers, anyone admitted to a hospital with a severe infection is also at high risk of being admitted again with another. While this message may be particularly relevant to people with diabetes, it applies more widely, too, they added.
