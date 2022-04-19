‘Health Mela’ Offers Extended Healthcare Benefits

Advertisement

In total, 65 different diagnostic services, including ECG and X-Ray, and more than 170 medicines for various illnesses will be available at these Health Melas at no cost. People are urged to make the best use of the health mela by visiting along with their families.ABHA (Health ID) creation, Ayushman Bharat Golden Card creation; Diabetes screening, treatment & referral; Oral cancer screening, treatment & referral; Hypertension screening, treatment & referral; Obstetrics, gynecology & child health care are the various healthcare services offered at the Health Melas.Apart from these, Mother & child vaccination; Free drugs and diagnostic services; Yoga, Zumba, meditation & wellness counseling; Tele-consultation; AYUSH services- Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Homeopathy; Family planning counseling & provision of contraceptives and Services for communicable diseases- malaria; tuberculosis, leprosy are also offered.Other specialist services include Eye care along with cataract screening; cardiology, asthma, dental, ENT, and dermatology. RTI/STI/AIDS screening and treatment along with HIV/AIDS counseling services are also provided.Blood donation camps and registration for organ donation are also highlighted for public awareness. Lifestyle and diet counseling and Testing for food adulteration using Food Safety Magic Box were also a part of healthy meals.Source: Medindia