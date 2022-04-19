‘Health Mela’ Offers Extended Healthcare Benefits

Under the direction of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, from the 18th to the 30th of April 2022, the district administration and health department will organize Block-level Health Melas for one day in each block of the country.
Many diseases especially chronic lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases, and cancers can be prevented through healthy lifestyles. Furthermore, early detection and initiation of treatment can prevent complications arising from diseases already occurred in a person.
The Health Mela would be part of the celebration of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" and departments other than the health department would also make an appearance including Youth Affairs and Sports, Women and Child Development, State Health Authority, and any other department as per the context of local need will coordinate with each other in conducting a successful Mela.
ABHA (Health ID) creation, Ayushman Bharat Golden Card creation; Diabetes screening, treatment & referral; Oral cancer screening, treatment & referral; Hypertension screening, treatment & referral; Obstetrics, gynecology & child health care are the various healthcare services offered at the Health Melas.
Apart from these, Mother & child vaccination; Free drugs and diagnostic services; Yoga, Zumba, meditation & wellness counseling; Tele-consultation; AYUSH services- Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Homeopathy; Family planning counseling & provision of contraceptives and Services for communicable diseases- malaria; tuberculosis, leprosy are also offered.
Other specialist services include Eye care along with cataract screening; cardiology, asthma, dental, ENT, and dermatology. RTI/STI/AIDS screening and treatment along with HIV/AIDS counseling services are also provided.
Blood donation camps and registration for organ donation are also highlighted for public awareness. Lifestyle and diet counseling and Testing for food adulteration using Food Safety Magic Box were also a part of healthy meals.
Source: Medindia