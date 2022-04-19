About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Cannabis Edibles or Fruit Snacks? – Hidden Threat to Kids’ Health

by Dr Jayashree on April 19, 2022 at 10:52 PM
Font : A-A+

Cannabis Edibles or Fruit Snacks? – Hidden Threat to Kids’ Health

Some cannabis edibles look remarkably like popular snack foods and may be easily confused for them, finds a new study led by researchers at NYU School of Global Public Health published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

"At first glance, most of the packages look almost exactly like familiar snacks. If these copycat cannabis products are not stored safely, there is the potential for accidental ingestion by children or adults," said Danielle Ompad, associate professor of epidemiology at NYU School of Global Public Health and the study's lead author.

Advertisement


Edibles are a popular and growing segment of the cannabis market. In states where cannabis use is legal, more than half (56%) of people who use cannabis consume edibles, with younger people more likely to do so.

Recent news reports have drawn attention to edibles that use similar branding and imagery to mimic popular snack foods.

These copycat cannabis products are a public health concern given that people including children could mistake them for snacks and accidentally consume them. From 2017 to 2019, U.S. Poison Control Centers handled nearly 2,000 cases of young children ages 0 to 9 consuming edibles.
Advertisement

To gain a deeper understanding of copycat edibles, researchers collected hundreds of photos of cannabis products and analyzed their packaging, including branding, names, imagery, and THC content. They focused on photos for 267 edibles and found that 8% (22 photos) closely resembled 13 different snack products.

Twelve of the products were candies or sweet snacks (fruit chews, fruit snacks, rice and marshmallow treats, and gummies) and one was a salty snack (chips).

Eight of the 13 packages used the exact brand or product name of the original product; the remaining five used similar names (for instance, "Stoner Patch Dummies" instead of "Sour Patch Kids"). Seven of the packages used the same cartoon or brand character as the original product.

Most states that have legalized cannabis limit the amount of THC in edibles—typically 5 mg or 10 mg of THC per dose and 100 mg per package. According to information listed on the packaging of the lookalike products, these edibles contained an average of 459 mg of THC and a range of 300 to 600 mg per package, greatly exceeding the maximum limits.

These findings highlight the risk that these copycat products could be attractive to children, given the colorful packaging and use of familiar branding and characters.

Policies to prevent cannabis packaging from appealing to children haven't stopped copycat products from entering the market—nor have food brands taken legal action against cannabis companies for copyright infringement.

People who purchase edibles that look like snack foods should store them separately from regular snacks and out of reach of children.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amoebic Dysentery Cannabis Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Abuse Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Nails - Health and Disease Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure 

Recommended Reading
Cannabis
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy .....
Marijuana
Marijuana
Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive .....
Cannabis Use Linked To Extremes of Nightly Sleep Duration: Study
Cannabis Use Linked To Extremes of Nightly Sleep Duration: Study
Most people have become are using cannabis to solve their sleep problems. However, heavy use of ......
Cannabis Extract Decreases Brain Abnormalities in Psychosis
Cannabis Extract Decreases Brain Abnormalities in Psychosis
Psychosis, a mental disorder causes altered responses in three brain regions that can be controlled ...
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequent...
Drug Abuse
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or sub...
Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure
Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure
Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. ...
Nails - Health and Disease
Nails - Health and Disease
Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what yo...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Daily Calorie Requirements Noscaphene (Noscapine) Iron Intake Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Blood Donation - Recipients Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Sanatogen Blood Pressure Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR