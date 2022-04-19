Cannabis Edibles or Fruit Snacks? – Hidden Threat to Kids’ Health

Advertisement

Recent news reports have drawn attention to edibles that use similar branding and imagery to mimic popular snack foods.These copycat cannabis products are a public health concern given that people including children could mistake them for snacks and accidentally consume them. From 2017 to 2019, U.S. Poison Control Centers handled nearly 2,000 cases of young children ages 0 to 9 consuming edibles.To gain a deeper understanding of copycat edibles, researchers collected hundreds of photos of cannabis products and analyzed their packaging, including branding, names, imagery, and THC content. They focused on photos for 267 edibles and found that 8% (22 photos) closely resembled 13 different snack products.Twelve of the products were candies or sweet snacks (fruit chews, fruit snacks, rice and marshmallow treats, and gummies) and one was a salty snack (chips).Eight of the 13 packages used the exact brand or product name of the original product; the remaining five used similar names (for instance, "Stoner Patch Dummies" instead of "Sour Patch Kids"). Seven of the packages used the same cartoon or brand character as the original product.Most states that have legalized cannabis limit the amount of THC in edibles—typically 5 mg or 10 mg of THC per dose and 100 mg per package. According to information listed on the packaging of the lookalike products, these edibles contained an average of 459 mg of THC and a range of 300 to 600 mg per package, greatly exceeding the maximum limits.Policies to prevent cannabis packaging from appealing to children haven't stopped copycat products from entering the market—nor have food brands taken legal action against cannabis companies for copyright infringement.People who purchase edibles that look like snack foods should store them separately from regular snacks and out of reach of children.Source: Medindia