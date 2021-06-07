Half of NextGen Indians Not Comfortable Talking About Sex in Relationship

NextGen Indians such as generation Z and millennials understand about sexual health, however, they are not comfortable about talking about sex in a serious relationship, reveals a new survey.



It indicates that 59 percent of the otherwise progressive Gen Z -- aged between 18 and 24 years -- feel shy initiating conversations around sex in a serious relationship.

The taboo is more pronounced among women with 63 percent indicating that they feel shy. Interestingly, despite the taboos they face, 76 percent of women appeared to be more confident in purchasing condoms on behalf of their partners.



Further, nearly 50 percent of the younger respondents from non-metro cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Jaipur, and Lucknow, noted they do not understand the implications of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), Sexually Transmitted Disease (STDs) and Reproductive Tract Infections (RTIs), while around 55 percent of the respondents stated that they would depend on their friends, use the internet for home remedies or seek a medical opinion by themselves regarding any sexual or reproductive disease or infection.



"Inspite of being progressive on most social issues, the younger generation continues to feel stigmatized when it comes to talking about sex in a relationship," said Snehil Khanor, Co-founder and CEO at TrulyMadly, in a statement.



The findings highlight the importance of a non-discriminatory and respectful platform for access to the right knowledge on sexual, reproductive health and well-being for the younger generation. The company has launched a 'Safe Love' program, which since last year is breaking barriers and making it easier for people to open up and be comfortable about their sexual health and well-being.



"In the long term, we hope this innovation will lead to a tangible increase in demand for quality reproductive and sexual health services and also free up the younger generation of societal overhangs which may come in the way of having meaningful relationships," Khanor said.







The survey conducted by dating platform TrulyMadly assessed the understanding of physical and sexual well-being among young adults -- 2,500 in the age group of 18 to 35 years across metros and non-metro cities.