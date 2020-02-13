Happy Valentine’s Day: Perfect 5 Habits for Building a Healthy Relationship

Rakovski, whose current research focuses onsays all couples can benefit from these five habits of healthy relationships.Reignite or maintain desire in your relationship, by making time for passions, hobbies, and parts of yourself that you enjoyed before the relationship started. When a long-term partner sees her beloved in her element, doing the things she enjoys, she remembers that initial attraction.Spending time together in a pleasant setting is important to a healthy relationship. Familiarity increases positive feelings. The more time we spend with someone, the more we tend to like them. When in a positive setting, such as a restaurant or beach, those positive feelings we have about the environment can transfer onto the person sharing those experiences with us.People can fall in love when sharing an exciting, thrilling experience with an element of danger or surprise. Especially in online dating, first meetings at coffee shops can feel like an interview and become monotonous. Make that first meeting memorable.Frequent small, gestures are more important than one grand gesture. Bringing home your partner's favorite food or sending a caring text can sustain someone daily and make them feel appreciated. That said, remembering and celebrating holidays also is a good excuse to be caring.Humans have evolved and survived because of our relationships and groups. We feel close to others when we have a common goal or project. What is something you can commit to as a couple? A DIY project or cooking together create unity through a joint purpose. Some couples commit to only watching their favorite shows when they are together.Source: Newswise