medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Happy Valentine’s Day: Perfect 5 Habits for Building a Healthy Relationship

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 13, 2020 at 3:17 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Valentine’s day (February 14th) could be the loveliest day to express your love and joy of life together as a couple
  • Happy couples can make an unerasable impression on each other’s heart by spending enough time, cooking together, sharing love and giving surprise gifts
  • Being happy and feeling satisfied with your life partner can help you build a strong and long-lasting relationship

Valentine's day (February 14th) is just 1 day away. So, steer up to surprise your partner by spending your precious time, cooking together, sharing love, giving special Valentine's day gifts and recalling happy moments spent together in this romantic journey of life.
Happy Valentine’s Day: Perfect 5 Habits for Building a Healthy Relationship
Happy Valentine’s Day: Perfect 5 Habits for Building a Healthy Relationship

Whether you're seeking ways to win over a new Valentine or reignite the passion with your longtime love, reviewing your relationship habits might be in order. Building a healthy relationship could be as easy as a few simple steps, says Carter Rakovski, professor of sociology at Cal State Fullerton.

Show Full Article


Rakovski, whose current research focuses on "Working the Romance: Gender and Occupations in Romantic Films," says all couples can benefit from these five habits of healthy relationships.

1) Make time for yourself. Reignite or maintain desire in your relationship, by making time for passions, hobbies, and parts of yourself that you enjoyed before the relationship started. When a long-term partner sees her beloved in her element, doing the things she enjoys, she remembers that initial attraction.

2) Feel the love. Spending time together in a pleasant setting is important to a healthy relationship. Familiarity increases positive feelings. The more time we spend with someone, the more we tend to like them. When in a positive setting, such as a restaurant or beach, those positive feelings we have about the environment can transfer onto the person sharing those experiences with us.

3) Be creative. People can fall in love when sharing an exciting, thrilling experience with an element of danger or surprise. Especially in online dating, first meetings at coffee shops can feel like an interview and become monotonous. Make that first meeting memorable.

4) Think small for a big impact. Frequent small, gestures are more important than one grand gesture. Bringing home your partner's favorite food or sending a caring text can sustain someone daily and make them feel appreciated. That said, remembering and celebrating holidays also is a good excuse to be caring.

5) Make something together. Humans have evolved and survived because of our relationships and groups. We feel close to others when we have a common goal or project. What is something you can commit to as a couple? A DIY project or cooking together create unity through a joint purpose. Some couples commit to only watching their favorite shows when they are together.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Best Gift for Your Valentine: Good Health

February 14th marks Valentine's Day, a special day dedicated to your loved one. Here are some tips for a healthy and happy Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day: Perfect 5 Tips to Make Your Relationship Last Longer

Valentine's Day: February 14 th is almost here, spending that single day with your partner may be romantic, but make sure to build a long-lasting relationship. Check out these five tips for maintaining a long and healthy relationship.

Bizarre Traditions Followed on Valentine's Day Across the World

Bizarre valentine's day celebration from around the world, more than a bunch of red roses.

Valentine's Day Gift: Mute Snoring to Surprise Your Partner

Valentine's day gift ideas: Snoring can affect a good night's sleep and ruin your relationship. So, make to stop snoring this Valentine's day to surprise your bed partner. Hurry up, stop the snore, and save the romance.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

Life reflects dynamism, vitality, beauty and power. Life offers abundance. It regularly gives us a chance to enrich our experiences.

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

Read on for the different kinds of relationship problems and top tips and advice to help your relationship flourish and grow.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Celebrating Life: Positivity and RejoicingHealthy Gifting Ideas for DiwaliRelationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve ThemAcute Coronary Syndrome
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Travel Alert: Wash Your Hands at the Airport to Get Rid of Deadly Coronavirus

Breast Milk Improves Babies Cognitive Abilities

Golf for Elderly: Golfing Regularly can Add Years to Your Life
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive