About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Gut Imbalances May Affect Behavior in Children With Autism

by Naina Bhargava on Apr 16 2025 10:16 AM

Gut imbalances in children with autism may disrupt neurotransmitter production, influencing behavioral symptoms.

Gut Imbalances May Affect Behavior in Children With Autism
Gut imbalances in children with autism may lead to disruptions in metabolite levels within the digestive system, ultimately affecting neurotransmitter production and influencing behavioral symptoms, according to a study published in Nature Communications (1 Trusted Source
Relationships between brain activity, tryptophan-related gut metabolites, and autism symptomatology

Go to source).
The research adds to a growing body of science implicating the “gut-brain” axis in autism. The discovery raises the possibility of new treatment avenues. It’s an example of how research at USC, and other universities, drives innovation and leads to discoveries that improve lives.​


Quiz on Autism
Quiz on Autism
Introduction Autism spectrum disorder is a complex genetic disorder that impairs social, behavioral, and communication functions in humans. Autistic people may act, communicate, interact, and learn differently than most other people. ASD ...
Advertisements

Brain as Intermediary Between Gut Health and Behavior

“We demonstrated that gut metabolites impact the brain, and the brain, in turn, affects behavior. Essentially, the brain acts as the intermediary between gut health and autism-related behaviors,” said first author Lisa Aziz-Zadeh, a professor at the Brain and Creativity Institute at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences.​

In fact, most of the neurons from the gut send signals to the brain; there are actually more neurons in the gut than in the spinal cord. About 90% of the neural signals between the gut and brain travel from the gut to the brain, while only 10% go in the opposite direction.​


Advertisements
Autism Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prognosis
Autism Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prognosis
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Emotions Processed Through Gut-Related Mechanisms

This constant communication explains why we talk about “gut instinct” or “feeling it in your gut.” Many emotions are processed through gut-related mechanisms, a concept known as interoception — the perception of internal bodily sensations.​

For the study, researchers collected behavioral data, brain imaging data and stool samples from 43 children with autism and 41 neurotypical children aged 8-17. From the stool samples, they analyzed metabolites produced by gut bacteria that break down food in the digestive system.​

The researchers then correlated these metabolites with brain differences observed in children with autism and their behavioral characteristics. They homed in on the “tryptophan pathway” by which tryptophan, an amino acid found in many foods, is broken down into several metabolites, including serotonin.​

Serotonin is crucial for emotional processing, social interaction, learning and other brain functions. Since much of the body’s serotonin originates in the gut microbiome, changes in gut health can influence serotonin production.​


Advertisements
Mother’s Gut Health during Pregnancy May Determine Autism Risk in Children
Mother’s Gut Health during Pregnancy May Determine Autism Risk in Children
Mother's gut health during pregnancy determines the risk of developing autism-spectrum disorders in children. Pregnant mothers may be able to prevent their child from developing autism by simply modifying their diet or taking custom probiotics.

Brain Differences in Children with Autism

“We know that children with autism have brain differences — certain parts of their brain are either less active or more active compared to typically developing children,” Aziz-Zadeh said. “We also know they often experience gastrointestinal issues, such as constipation, stomach pain and other digestive problems. Additionally, autism is associated with various symptoms, including repetitive behaviors and social difficulties.”​

Sofronia Ringold, a doctoral student at the Brain and Creativity Institute who worked on the study, said she was excited by the possibility of interventions that might target the gut and influence neural activity and behavior “while also hopefully alleviating some of the symptoms that are the most uncomfortable for them.”

Reference:
  1. Relationships between brain activity, tryptophan-related gut metabolites, and autism symptomatology - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-58459-1)

Source-Eurekalert
Processed Foods can Up Autism Risk in Your Kids
Processed Foods can Up Autism Risk in Your Kids
Eating too much processed foods during pregnancy can impact fetus' brain development and raise autism risk, finds a new study.

Recommended Readings
Latest Child Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional