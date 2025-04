Ultrasound, Upgraded: AI Empowered Lung Care Everywhere!

AI assists nonexperts in conducting accurate lung ultrasounds.

Artificial Intelligence-Guided Lung Ultrasound by Nonexperts



AI empowers nonexperts to match expert accuracy in lung ultrasounds.

Medical practices undergo transformation through artificial intelligence—that extends beyond modifying the machine-user interface. Multiple institutions have proven through various research that artificial intelligence-guided lung ultrasound (LUS) technology allows non-expert users to conduct accurate real-time lung image scans. Now, people from all areas can getthrough this discovery ().In the past, medical professionals were extensively trained, along with clinical expertise, to conduct and analyze lung ultrasounds. The absence of proper radiology equipment or emergency care limited the effectiveness of this process. A new system announced inemploys AI to automaticallyto nonmedical professionals for performing lung ultrasound examinations alongsideandThe AI system depends on machine learning models that operate based on large datasets of ultrasound images. The technology possesses the ability toResearch data demonstrated that healthcare professionals who used an AI-guided system reached testing results similar to those achieved by both trained sonographers and emergency physicians. The AI enforces standardized scanning protocols, thus reducing the performance discrepancies existing among various users during standard ultrasound procedures.The AI system accurately, such as pleural effusions andand Pneumothorax , which healthcare professionals need for immediate diagnosis.Healthcare providers in rural clinics, field hospitals, and disaster zones will be able to utilize ultrasound imaging capabilities similar to how they presently use stethoscopes through AI processing. The system enables telemedicine workflows, which allowsbefore sharing them with remote specialists through aThe system provides specialists with a much-neededbecause it collects, thus minimizing the need for additional scans.Lung ultrasound technology embedded with AI technology magnifies diagnostic capabilities among non-professional staff, thus overcoming healthcare limitations with increased medical efficiency!Source-Jama Network