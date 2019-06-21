medindia

Processed Foods can Up Autism Risk in Your Kids

by Iswarya on  June 21, 2019 at 3:11 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Processed foods may be why there is a huge surge in autism cases as a new study finds the connection between the kind of foods pregnant women eat and how it impacts a fetus' brain development. The findings of the study are published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Processed Foods can Up Autism Risk in Your Kids
Processed Foods can Up Autism Risk in Your Kids

Drs. Saleh Naser, Latifa Abdelli and UCF undergraduate research assistant Aseela Samsam have identified the molecular changes that happen when neuro stem cells are exposed to high levels of an acid commonly found in processed foods.

Show Full Article

In the study the UCF scientists discovered how high levels of Propionic Acid (PPA), used to increase the shelf life of packaged foods and inhibit mold in commercially processed cheese and bread, reduce the development of neurons in fetal brains.

Dr. Naser, who specializes in gastroenterology research at the College of Medicine's Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences, began the study after reports showed that autistic children often suffer from gastric issues such as irritable bowel syndrome. He wondered about a possible link between the gut and the brain and began examining how the microbiome or gut bacteria differed between people with autism and those who do not have the condition.

"Studies have shown a higher level of PPA in stool samples from children with autism and the gut microbiome in autistic children is different," Dr. Naser said. "I wanted to know what the underlying cause was."

In the lab, the scientists found exposing neural stem cells to excessive PPA damages brain cells in several ways. First, the acid disrupts the natural balance between brain cells by reducing the number of neurons and over-producing glial cells. While glial cells help develop and protect neuron function, too many glia cells disturb connectivity between neurons. They also cause inflammation, which has been noted in the brains of autistic children.

Excessive amounts of the acid also shorten and damage pathways that neurons use to communicate with the rest of the body. The combination of reduced neurons and damaged pathways impede the brain's ability to communicate, resulting in behaviors that are often found in children with autism, including repetitive behavior, mobility issues and inability to interact with others.

Previous studies have proposed links between autism and environmental and genetic factors, but Drs. Naser and Abdelli say their study is the first to discover the molecular link between elevated levels of PPA, the proliferation of glial cells, disturbed neural circuitry, and autism. The 18-month study was self-funded by UCF.

PPA occurs naturally in the gut and a mother's microbiome changes during pregnancy and can cause increases in the acid. But Drs. Naser and Abdelli said eating packaged foods containing the acid can further increase PPA in the woman's gut, which then crosses to the fetus.

More research needs to be done before drawing clinical conclusions. Next, the research team will attempt to validate its findings in mice models by seeing if a high PPA maternal diet causes autism in mice genetically predisposed to the condition. There is no cure for autism, which affects about 1 in 59 children, but the scientists hope their findings will advance studies for ways to prevent the disorder.

"This research is only the first step towards a better understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorder," the UCF scientists concluded. "But we have confidence we are on the right track to finally uncovering autism etiology."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children

Toxic chemicals found in the environment in the air, water, soil and even in day to day stuff we use can cause irreversible brain damage in infants and children. Learn more about toxic exposures and how to protect your child.

AI Algorithm Used to Find Causes of Autism Linked to Our 'Junk' DNA

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), a team of researchers has shown that mutations in 'junk' DNA can cause autism. Junk DNA mutations affect the expression of genes in the brain including those genes directly responsible for neurodevelopment and ...

Fecal Transplants Help Reduce Autism Symptoms by Half

Fecal transplants could be used to treat children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Microbiota Transfer Therapy (MTT), a type of fecal transplant is effective in improving gut health and autism symptoms in children.

World Autism Awareness Day: 'Assistive Technologies, Active Participation'

World Autism Awareness Day is being celebrated on 2nd April 2019, which aims to generate awareness about autism. Assistive technologies will enable people with autism to lead a better life.

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia or Landau –Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) is a rare childhood disorder in which children have language and behavioral problems.

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Dangerous Food Additives

Find out how food additives for almost every food that you consume come with danger signals and make way into your food and impact your health.

Food Additives

A food additive is a non-nutritive substance added deliberately to any food product to improve its color, texture, flavor or shelf life

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Processed Foods

Processed or convenience foods require less time and energy for food preparation. Most of the processed foods are healthy with nutritional values.

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl child.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Autism Processed Foods Height and Weight-Kids Food Additives Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Rett Syndrome Dangerous Food Additives Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia 

What's New on Medindia

Fullness Factor for Weight Watchers

Alexa Helps Detect Cardiac Arrest and Calls Emergency Care For You

Vampire Facial
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive