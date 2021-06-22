Gut Bacteria May Help Combat COVID-19

Bacteria that reside in the human intestine produce compounds found to inhibit coronavirus.
"We wondered whether gut resident bacteria could protect the intestine from invasion of the virus," said Mohammed Ali, a doctoral student at Yonsei University in Seoul.
"We wondered whether gut resident bacteria could protect the intestine from invasion of the virus," said Mohammed Ali, a doctoral student at Yonsei University in Seoul.
So, researchers started screening dominant bacteria inhabiting the gut for activity against SARS-CoV-2. Bifidobacteria, which have proven active against irritable bowel syndrome and H pylori, can also combat coronavirus, said Ali.
‘Finding microbes that secrete anti-coronavirus molecules will be a promising method to develop natural or engineered probiotics, to provide a more sustainable way to combat the viral infection.’
Read More..
Read More..
"This approach seems to be significant as those targets share features in common with SARS-CoV-2." Ali observed that many existing antibiotics and cancer therapies are compounds that bacteria use to compete with each other within the gastrointestinal tract, and that these were initially purified from microbial secretions.
"Finding microbes that secrete anti-coronavirus molecules will be a promising method to develop natural or engineered probiotics to expand our therapeutics prevention techniques, to provide a more sustainable way to combat the viral infection," said Ali.
Source: Medindia
- << Losartan May Not Reduce Hospitalization Due to COVID-19
- Suicide-Protective Role for Men Investing in Family Care >>