Losartan May Not Reduce Hospitalization Due to COVID-19

Losartan is not effective in reducing hospitalization for mildly-ill COVID-19 outpatients, as per the multicenter, randomized, double-blinded clinical trial done on non-hospitalized patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19.



The study's results, which were published in EClinicalMedicine. Losartan does not reduce the likelihood of hospitalization, but it didnt worsen symptoms of COVID-19 or have any significant or side effects.

‘For patients with mild COVID-19, who do not require hospital admission, there is no use or harm from ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers.’

"Given SARS-CoV-2 binding with ACE2 there has been significant research interest into the utility of ACE and AT1R blocking agents to combat COVID-19.



This study provides insight that for patients with mild COVID-19, who do not require hospital admission, that there is no benefit or harm from such agents," said co-principal investigator Christopher Tignanelli, MD, MS, an assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at the U of M Medical School and critical care surgeon with M Health Fairview.



The present research team is also working on other trial for inpatients to evaluate if losartan prevents lung injury in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia. They have completed enrollment and are currently analyzing the data.







"Based on our results, there is no benefit to starting losartan for newly diagnosed outpatients with COVID-19, but those who are already taking the medication for pre-existing health conditions should feel safe continuing it," said Michael Puskarich, MD, an associate professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the U of M Medical School and co-principal investigator of this study. He is also an emergency physician at Hennepin Healthcare.