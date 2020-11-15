by Aishwarya Nair on  November 15, 2020 at 11:15 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Guidelines for Lipid Monitoring in Endocrine Disorders Updated
Endocrine diseases possess a greater cardiovascular risk for patients. Endocrine Society has updated the clinical practice guidelines. Endocrine diseases include diabetes, Addison's disease, cystic fibrosis, thyroid disorders - hypothyroidism & hyperthyroidism, etc.

The new guidelines recommend checking the lipid profile of patients with endocrine disorders so that cardiovascular risk can be calculated. Many of the endocrine disorders exacerbate dyslipidemia (elevated cholesterol or lipids in the blood) and may increase triglycerides to a greater extent.

Usually, the focus is on treatment and assessment of endocrine disorders, but it is also important to assess the atherosclerotic (build-up of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls) cardiovascular disease risk and treat it appropriately.


Diabetes is popularly known for its increased cardiovascular risk profile. Hence lipid profile is done regularly in diabetic patients. The new guidelines state that lipid profile monitoring is equally important in all the other endocrine diseases too. The Endocrine Society previously had no specific guidelines on lipid management in endocrine disorders.

All endocrine disorders carry a host of cardiovascular risk factors that require strict and careful monitoring. The recent guidelines suggest adding EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid ethyl ester) in adults with endocrine disorders to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disorders. In many patients, it is observed that if the underlying endocrine disorder is treated appropriately, dyslipidemia is resolved automatically.

The guidelines published in the Journal Of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism mention about the risk factors and evidence based recommendations for management & treatment. The key recommendations are as follows:

  • Obtain a lipid profile panel and evaluate the cardiovascular risk factors in all adults with endocrine disease.
  • Patients with type II diabetes & possessing risk factors for cardiovascular disease should be started on statin therapy (lipid lowering agent). The patients should also be advised lifestyle modifications so as to reduce cardiovascular risk.
  • Patients with hyperlipidemia (abnormally high concentration of fats or lipids in the blood), should be prescribed a thyroid profile so that hypothyroidism can be ruled out. If hypothyroidism is ruled out the patients should be started on a lipid lowering agent. If the thyroid profile suggests hypothyroidism then the lipid profile should be revaluated when the levels of the thyroid hormone of the patients are back in the normal range.
  • Patients with endogenous Cushing's Syndrome should have their lipid profile monitored regularly. Statin (lipid lowering agent) therapy to be started & patients must be advised lifestyle modifications, irrespective of the cardiovascular risk score.
  • In post-menopausal women the high cholesterol levels should be treated with statins rather than hormone therapy.
Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Endocrine Disorders Linked to Increased Heart Disease Risk
All adults with endocrine disorders should be tested for high cholesterol and triglycerides to evaluate their risk of heart attack or stroke, stated new research.
READ MORE
Test Your Knowledge on Hypothyroidism
Hypothyroidism is a thyroid disorder commonly affecting women. Many hypothyroidism cases go unnoticed due to the general-appearing symptoms of the condition. Test your knowledge on hypothyroidism by taking this ...
READ MORE
Cholesterol Risk Calculator
The Cholesterol risk calculator assesses your risk for heart disease using the result of cholesterol test (lipid profile test).
READ MORE
Abnormal Lipid Metabolism Increases Risk of Diabetes in Women After Childbirth
Altered metabolism of lipids will help to predict the risk of progression of gestational diabetes to type 2 diabetes in women following childbirth. Changes in a set of eleven lipids could help predict which women would go on to develop type 2 ...
READ MORE
Addison’s Disease
Do you know what Osama bin Laden and John F Kennedy have in common? They are both Addisonians!
READ MORE
Anabolic Steroids
Anabolic steroids can produce power- packed, adrenaline – pumping performances but they also reflect a saga of condemnation and shame.
READ MORE
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
READ MORE
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.
READ MORE
Cholesteryl Ester Storage Disease
Cholesteryl ester storage disease (CESD) is a rare inherited disease that results from the accumulation of lipids in the body.
READ MORE
Lipid Profile Screening
Lipid profile test/screening is done by measuring total cholesterol, HDL-cholesterol and LDL – cholesterol levels in the blood.
READ MORE
Low Saturated Fat and Low Cholesterol Diet
To avoid obesity we must consciously control the quantity and the quality of fat that we eat and our daily intake of fat should contribute no more than 25% of our calories.
READ MORE
Pheromones
Pheromones are the wonder chemicals that are known to significantly influence the love chemistry and sexual attraction between a man and woman.
READ MORE
Thyroid Cancer
“Shaped like a butterfly she sits within the neck,” that’s what an anonymous poet wrote about the thyroid gland but it can become cancerous and spread to other parts.
READ MORE
Top Foods to Lower Triglycerides
High triglyceride levels may lead to heart disease. Keep your triglyceride levels in check with these foods.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

CholesterolPheromonesCholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalAddison’s DiseaseAnabolic SteroidsThyroid CancerLow Saturated Fat and Low Cholesterol DietLipid Profile ScreeningTop Foods to Lower TriglyceridesCholesteryl Ester Storage Disease