Abnormal Lipid Metabolism Increases Risk of Diabetes in Women After Childbirth

says lead author Mi Lai, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of Toronto, Canada.To do this, Lai and her colleagues analysed more than 1,000 different lipids found in fasting blood plasma samples collected from 350 women with gestational diabetes between six to nine weeks after their delivery. Of these women, 171 went on to develop type 2 diabetes within the next eight years and 179 did not. The analysis identified 311 lipids associated with a higher risk of developing diabetes and 70 associated with a lower risk.The team found that dyslipidemia after childbirth, where an abnormal amount of lipids occur in the blood, is enabled by an increase in the metabolism of glycerolipid - which activates lipid storage in the body - and the suppression of two other types of lipid called phospholipids and sphingolipids.explains co-senior author Feihan Dai, a research scientist of physiology at the University of Toronto.Additionally, the team showed that testing women for changes in a set of 11 lipids could help predict which women would go on to develop type 2 diabetes. Combining this lipid panel with two routine postpartum tests for blood sugar levels was even more effective at identifying which women would develop the condition.concludes co-senior author Michael Wheeler, Professor of Physiology and Medicine at the University of Toronto.Source: Eurekalert