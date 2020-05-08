Adults are Not Always Right!

The results have just appeared in the(July 2020), with the children listed as co-authors of the report. It finds that children think adults spend their time worrying that they should know the answers to everything, but the young people who took part in the research don't believe they should feel like this.The young researchers also reported feeling a huge importance in adults recognizing their achievements. The group as a whole was very frustrated by knowing a right answer, but not being able to show it. They cited occasions when teachers picked other students to answer a question, and didn't give them a chance to show they had a correct response. They related this to the constant messages they receive from media and school about striving for perfection in their self image, bodies, and learning expectations. Adult acknowledgement seems to reassure children they are on the right track to meet the very high expectations surrounding them.The entire group argued that adults complain too much about the new generation's attitude to digital devices and their online activity. They urge adults to listen more to them about what it is like to have been immersed in new technology since birth, rather than impose parental views based on a childhood without it. Dr Maynard analysed these responses, and a feeling from the group that, despite a desire to do so, they felt unable to stop constantly using their phones because they would "feel left out".Dr Maynard said:The paper shows that children don't always think that adult knowledge is superior, demonstrated in these quotes from the interview process:Ben:Jamie:Harry:Eve:The report is seen as an excellent and a useful example of 'allyship' - a process of building relationships based on trust, consistency, and accountability. Dr Maynard is now recommending the approach to others in her field, noting that it has delivered rich and insightful findings from children who conclude:Source: Eurekalert