Guard Your Teeth With Fruit Compounds

Periodontal disease or periodontitis is a significant inflammatory condition triggered by an infection from periodontal pathogens. This condition not only impacts oral health but can also have repercussions on overall internal health. Preventive measures, such as maintaining good oral hygiene, are crucial in combating this disease. However, most over-the-counter oral hygiene products currently available are disinfectants that, while effective, tend to be highly irritating. This irritation can be particularly problematic for vulnerable groups such as young children and the elderly, who are more prone to developing periodontal disease. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Prunin Laurate Derived from Natural Substances Shows Antibacterial Activity against the Periodontal Pathogen Porphyromonas gingivalisPeriodontal disease is an inflammatory disease caused by infection with periodontopathogenic bacteria. Oral care is essential to prevent and control periodontal disease, which affects oral and systemic health. However, many oral hygiene products currently on the market were developed as disinfectants, and their intense irritation makes their use difficult for young children and older people.
Go to source)
A New Antibacterial Hope for Oral HealthGiven the challenges posed by existing oral hygiene products, there is a pressing need for an antibacterial agent that is not only effective in preventing periodontal disease but also gentle enough for use by people of all ages. Addressing this need, a team of researchers led by Professor Shigeki Kamitani from the Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology at Osaka Metropolitan University embarked on a study to identify such an antibacterial compound.
‘Pru-C12 could revolutionize oral care with its powerful yet gentle antibacterial properties. #medindia #oralhealth’The research team conducted an extensive study, testing the antibacterial effects of seven different compounds against Porphyromonas gingivalis, a known periodontal pathogen. Among these compounds was Prunin laurate (Pru-C12) and its analogs, which were derived from natural biomass sources like citrus plants and coconut-based materials.
Pru-C12 Shows High Antimicrobial EffectivenessThe results of the study were promising. While several compounds exhibited inhibitory effects on bacterial growth, Pru-C12 stood out for its superior antimicrobial properties. Derived from sustainable sources, Pru-C12 not only showed a strong ability to inhibit the growth of *Porphyromonas gingivalis* but also came with the added benefits of being tasteless and hypoallergenic.
Commenting on the findings, Professor Kamitani emphasized the potential of Pru-C12 as a groundbreaking antibacterial solution. "Pru-C12 is tasteless and hypoallergenic," he noted. "If its safety in humans is confirmed in the future, it could serve as an inexpensive and effective antimicrobial solution."
The discovery of Pru-C12 opens up new avenues for the development of oral hygiene products that are both effective and suitable for all age groups. As research continues, there is hope that this compound could revolutionize the prevention of periodontal disease, making oral care safer and more accessible for everyone.
References:
- Prunin Laurate Derived from Natural Substances Shows Antibacterial Activity against the Periodontal Pathogen Porphyromonas gingivalis - (https://www.mdpi.com/2304-8158/13/12/1917 /)
Advertisement