Grip a Comb During Labor to Fight Off Pain

Gripping a comb can help alleviate pain during childbirth so that the comb hits acupuncture points at the base of your fingers, with the teeth pressing into the palm of your hand.

This is the gate control pain theory. The brain can focus on only a few sensations at a time. The proximity of the hand to the brain, helps the brain focus on these sensations prior, helping to forget contractions.



‘Even the doula birthing partner will tell you the secret to beating pain during childbirth: Grip a comb to trigger acupuncture points by sending sensations from the hand faster to the brain to forget contractions.’

It is so popular that women getting tattoos also hold the comb to alleviate pain.



Doula birthing partners also pack quite a few combs in their bag.



It shows results and is no longer an old wife's tale.







by Mary Selvaraj on July 22, 2019 at 11:51 AM Women Health News