Ireland's Abortion Surge: Urgency in Health Policy

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 13 2024 5:31 AM

Last year, Ireland saw a record number of abortions, with 10,033 procedures reported by the Department of Health, marking a 23% increase from the previous year.
The vast majority (98%) occurred before twelve weeks, while 129 were due to fetal abnormalities. Only 28 abortions were performed to prevent serious harm to the mother.

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know
Abortion pills are used in the first trimester to terminate pregnancy. Women should be aware of their side effects before opting for them.
Since the repeal of pro-life laws in 2018, abortions have risen by 250%. Politicians like Carol Nolan TD and Sandra Parda from the Life Institute have urged the government to address what they describe as a "health policy emergency" due to the escalating abortion rates.

The Complexities of Abortion

Abortion remains a contentious issue worldwide, touching on ethical, legal, and medical dimensions. It involves the termination of a pregnancy, typically performed during the early stages when the embryo or fetus is not viable outside the womb. Reasons for seeking abortions vary widely, including health risks to the mother, fetal abnormalities, socio-economic factors, and personal choice.

Advocates argue for reproductive rights, emphasizing a woman's autonomy over her body and access to safe medical procedures. Conversely, opponents often cite moral or religious beliefs, advocating for the protection of unborn life. Debates over abortion laws and access are ongoing in many countries, shaping public policy and sparking social and political discourse.

Abortion
Abortion is the safest medical process to end or terminate a pregnancy. It can be done either through a medical or surgical procedure.
Despite opposition, President Michael D Higgins signed the Health (Termination of Pregnancy Services) (Safe Access Zones) Act 2024 into law earlier this year, banning pro-life activities within 100 meters of abortion facilities.

Source-Medindia
Methods of Abortion
Abortion is the termination of pregnancy. It is done either by removal (surgically) or expulsion of the fetus or embryo (with medicines) before the completion of the gestation period.
Quiz on Abortion
Statistics say that approximately 42 million abortions are done every year, worldwide. So take this quiz on abortion and get to know its essential facts. ...

