Green Tea Compound May Aid Cancer Drug Development
Research shows that epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), an antioxidant found in green tea, may increase levels of p53.

Known as the "Guardian of the Genome", p53 is a natural anti-cancer protein with the ability to repair DNA damage or destroy cancerous cells.

The study aimed to examine the direct interaction between p53 and EGCG.


Chunyu Wang, corresponding author, "Mutations in p53 are found in over 50% of human cancer."

He continues that they have found a previously unknown, direct interaction between the two, pointing to a new path for developing anti-cancer drugs.

P53 has countless anti-cancer functions like stopping cell growth to make room for DNA repair, activating DNA repair, and initiating programmed cell death (apoptosis) if DNA damage cannot be repaired. One end of this protein is called the N-terminal domain, which has a flexible shape and can serve multiple functions depending on its interaction with a particular molecule.

EGCG helps to undo the near-constant damage caused by using oxygen metabolism with its antioxidant properties. It is also used as a herbal supplement.

Findings showed that the interaction between the two molecules preserves the protein from degradation. When the N-terminal domain interacts with a protein called MDM2, p53 quickly degrades after being produced within the body. The never-ending cycle of production and degradation holds p53 levels at a low constant.

Wang explains that EGCG competes with MDM2 and binds at the same place, the N-terminal domain. When this binding happens, the level of p53 increases because degradation by MDM2 doesn't occur. This results in an increase in p53 for anti-cancer function.

"By developing an understanding of the molecular-level mechanisms that control key biochemical interactions linked to devastating illnesses such as cancer and Alzheimer's disease, Chunyu's research is laying the groundwork for new and successful therapies," said Curt Breneman, dean of the Rensselaer School of Science.



Source: Medindia

