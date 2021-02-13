Racial and Gender Disparities of Acne

The researchers say that although hurtful remarks like "pizza face" and "crater face" are best shrugged off, the psychological effects of acne among adolescents are often toxic.The study reports that 20% of adolescents suffer from moderate to severe acne, and 85% experience recurrent bouts."Acne can leave psychological scars, especially during adolescence when physical appearance becomes more salient for self-esteem, and internalizing psychopathology such as depression gains prominence," Natsuaki said.Various studies have highlighted the direct links between acne and depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. Teens with acne have more difficulty forming friendships, finding romantic partners, and connecting in school.When adolescents were shown a photograph of a teenager with facial acne, 65% reported that the first thing they noticed was skin. For a photo of a clear-skinned teen, only 14% noticed the skin first. Traits like "nerdy," "stressed," and "lonely" are attributed to adolescents who suffer acne.The researchers said, "Both sexes hold aesthetic ideals of clear and unblemished skin, but females experience greater social pressure to attain these ideals than males."They pointed out that adolescents with darker skin color, belonging to ethnic-racial minority backgrounds in the US, are also likely to suffer effects of acne disproportionately because of increased post-acne scarring and hyperpigmentation.The authors suggest that structural systems of inequality in health care in the US worsen acne and related psychosocial distress among individuals with public health insurance. These individuals are more likely to belong to ethnic-racial minority groups."The complex infrastructure of the health insurance system, the uneven geographical density of healthcare providers, and reluctance to provide dermatology appointments to children with public insurance all contribute to these disparities," the researchers wrote.A study showed that only 29% of dermatology clinics give appointments to children with public insurance, whereas 96% of children with private insurance got appointments.Tuppett Yates, co-author, says, "The psychological burden of acne is on par with that of other serious illnesses, such as diabetes. Acne is a medical condition with apparent psychological effects - effects that are non-randomly distributed as a function of gender, skin color, and socioeconomic status.In Natsuaki's previous research, she recommended revisiting the acne medication, isotretinoin, as it was associated with a higher incidence of adolescent suicide.Source: Medindia