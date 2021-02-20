by Karishma Abhishek on  February 20, 2021 at 11:57 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

GPS of the Brain Discovers Mechanism of Memory
Remembering special places and finding the routes to a destination is feasible due to an area in the brain that functions like a GPS and navigation system. It is due to this system that we land up in easier identification of destinations after having already used the path.

Specific cells in the brain region - the hippocampus that is responsible for these spatial perceptions and is activated in discrete positions of the environment, are called "place cells". But the exact mechanism of how these cells store and encode information regarding places is not clear.

Hippocampus is a part of the brain region that is responsible for learning and memory, especially for encoding long-term memories. It consists of four regions: CA1, CA2, CA3, and CA4 along with an input region - dentate gyrus.


The place cells in the hippocampus encode spatial information using interchangeably two distinct information-processing mechanisms referred to as a rate code and a phase code, as discovered by a study at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) Brain Science Institute (BSI), in collaboration with a research team at New York University (NYU).

These codes are analog to the number and spatial arrangement of bars in bar codes. They function along with parallel neural circuits and information processing mechanisms, depending on the complexity of the landmarks along the path.

Spatial Navigation by Hippocampus

The team demonstrated the fundamental principles of information processing in the hippocampus by conducting two types of spatial exploration experiments. The mice were trained to run on a treadmill with a long belt and in a circular arena, both having a section empty & another section filled with small objects.

Silicon probe electrodes were implanted to analyze the neural activity in the CA1, the subregion generating the main output of the hippocampus, and in CA3, a subregion of the hippocampus suspected of playing an important role in spatial memory formation.

Different neural circuits and information processing strategies were found depending on the environmental conditions and the results of both experiments were consistent. Rate code was utilized In the object-free environments whereas phase code was used in a complex, object-strewn environment.

GPS system of the Brain

The presentation highlights that the circuit using the rate code is more strongly associated with providing information about overall positioning and spatial perception, whereas the circuit using the phase code is more strongly associated with remembering the precise location of an object and spatial relationships.

The team also found that information regarding the simple environments from CA3 is primarily received by the superficial CA1 cells whereas deep CA1 cells are concerned with receiving information primarily from the entorhinal cortex in the complex environments.

"This study improves our understanding of how the hippocampus processes information, which is a critical step for understanding the general mechanisms of memory. Such basic level understanding will eventually help the development of technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of brain disorders related to hippocampal injuries such as Alzheimer's type dementia, amnesia, and cognitive impairment, and might inspire the development of some AI", says Sebastien Royer, Ph.D., Principal investigator at KIST.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory
An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.
READ MORE
13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain
The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and attention to keep it active and functioning well. Here are thirteen daily habits, you must know that can cause damage to your brain.
READ MORE
7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power
Do you want to sharpen the way your brain works? Try writing by hand to sharpen your mind and increase your focus.
READ MORE
Brain Food
It is a myth that the brain quits generating new cells once you reach adulthood. They are regenerating all the time.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Foods to Improve Memory Power
Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. Eat foods that have numerous health benefits for keeping your brain healthy.
READ MORE
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things
You can train your brain to memorize things faster. If you’re thinking about how to train the brain, then you may also be thinking if there are ways to improve memory. Here are easy and quick ways to improve memory and effectively recall information.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaBrain Exercises to Improve MemoryFoods to Improve Memory PowerLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things