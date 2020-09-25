Google Assistant's New Workday Routine Could Help Make Working from Home Better

Capitalizing on the work from home trend due to COVID-19, Google Assistant has introduced a new workday routine that helps you stretch, walk, and drink water as you work from home.



The new workday routine, which is available in English, automatically reminds you of all the small to big things to do throughout your workday.

‘Work from home made easy! Google Assistant is rolling out a new workday routine that's meant to help you stick to something resembling normal working hours and take breaks. ’





"At 4:45 p.m., you'll be reminded to start winding things up. Assistant will also periodically share the time with you throughout the day so that you don't lose track of upcoming meetings," stated Alice Liang, Product Manager at Google.



Google Assistant can also help set reminders and create to-do lists to stay on top of your workload.



It's also essential to take time to disconnect from work. If you simply say "Hey Google, silence my phone" to turn on Do Not Disturb mode.



One can also use that command for any specific Assistant-enabled devices, such as Google Nest speakers or displays.







Source: Medindia For example, at 2 p.m., Google Assistant might recommend going for a walk, and then grab a glass of water at 3 p.m."At 4:45 p.m., you'll be reminded to start winding things up. Assistant will also periodically share the time with you throughout the day so that you don't lose track of upcoming meetings," stated Alice Liang, Product Manager at Google.Google Assistant can also help set reminders and create to-do lists to stay on top of your workload.It's also essential to take time to disconnect from work. If you simply say "Hey Google, silence my phone" to turn on Do Not Disturb mode.One can also use that command for any specific Assistant-enabled devices, such as Google Nest speakers or displays.Source: Medindia

After you approve the routine in the Assistant settings on your iOS device or Android, you can start with a pre-set routine.