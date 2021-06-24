Goa: The First Indian State to Become Free of Rabies

Goa is the first Indian state which didn't report a single rabies case in the last three years, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.



"We have now achieved 5,40,593 vaccinations against the rabies in dogs and educated nearly a lakh people in dog bite prevention across Goa as well as set up 24-hours rabies surveillance involving an emergency hotline and rapid response team for dog bite victims," the Chief Minister told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.



"We are happy to say that in the last three years, we have not had a single case of rabies in Goa," Sawant said.



‘The Mission Rabies organization is doing a lot of work with all the political leaders, panchayats, which helped to achieve rabies-free target.’

"The Mission Rabies organization is doing a lot of work with all the political leaders, panchayats and because of awareness created, we were able to achieve this target," Sawant added.







