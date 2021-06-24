by Angela Mohan on  June 24, 2021 at 2:28 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Goa: The First Indian State to Become Free of Rabies
Goa is the first Indian state which didn't report a single rabies case in the last three years, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

"We have now achieved 5,40,593 vaccinations against the rabies in dogs and educated nearly a lakh people in dog bite prevention across Goa as well as set up 24-hours rabies surveillance involving an emergency hotline and rapid response team for dog bite victims," the Chief Minister told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

"We are happy to say that in the last three years, we have not had a single case of rabies in Goa," Sawant said.


The task of rabies control has been carried out by Mission Rabies project, which is being run through a central government grant.

"The Mission Rabies organization is doing a lot of work with all the political leaders, panchayats and because of awareness created, we were able to achieve this target," Sawant added.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Rabies
Rabies is a zoonotic viral disease which affects domestic and wild animals.
READ MORE
Animal Bites
Animal bites are common in humans. Bites caused by domestic pets are not fatal unless they become infected.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

RabiesAnimal BitesNeck Cracking