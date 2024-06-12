About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Goa FDA Draws the Line on Commercializing Human Milk

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 12 2024 11:50 PM

Goa's Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has issued a warning against the unauthorized commercial sale of human milk () in the coastal state.
FDA Director Jyoti Sardesai told IANS that the processing or sale of human milk is not permitted under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006.

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding
How and When to Stop Breastfeeding
If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the answers to all your questions regarding weaning off breast milk, including when and how to do it!

Commercialization of Human Milk

"We have informed the Food Business Operators about this," she said, adding that no such case has been noticed in the state.

"All such activities related to the commercialisation of human milk and its products should be immediately stopped," she said, citing the Central government's directives.

"Any violation may result in the initiation of action against the Food Business Operator in accordance with the FSS Act," Sardesai added.

Importance of BreastFeeding
Importance of BreastFeeding
From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable.
Source-IANS
Quiz on Breastfeeding
Quiz on Breastfeeding
New moms-to-be can be skeptic about breastfeeding and related issues. Test your knowledge on the basics of breastfeeding and discover how motherhood is actually the greatest joy of all! ...
Women's Day 2022: Karnataka Sets Up Human Milk Bank
Women's Day 2022: Karnataka Sets Up Human Milk Bank
The Karnataka government has launched 'Human (breast) Milk Banks' at four district headquarters, including Bengaluru.

