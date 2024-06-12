Goa FDA Draws the Line on Commercializing Human Milk



Commercialization of Human Milk

Goa's Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has issued a warning against the unauthorized commercial sale of human milk ( ) in the coastal state.FDA Director Jyoti Sardesai told IANS that the processing or sale of human milk is not permitted under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006."We have informed the Food Business Operators about this," she said, adding that no such case has been noticed in the state."All such activities related to the commercialisation of human milk and its products should be immediately stopped," she said, citing the Central government's directives."Any violation may result in the initiation of action against the Food Business Operator in accordance with the FSS Act," Sardesai added.Source-IANS