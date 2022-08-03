About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Women's Day 2022: Karnataka Sets Up Human Milk Bank

by Colleen Fleiss on March 8, 2022 at 10:21 PM
The Karnataka government has launched 'Human (breast) Milk Banks' at four district headquarters, including Bengaluru.

The facility was till date available at private hospitals only.

"Breast milk is an elixir to kids. No child should be devoid of mother's milk. Few kids unfortunately won't be able to get breast milk because of the death of their mother or various reasons. To cater to those kids, breast milk banks have been opened at four district headquarters including Mysuru, Belagavi and Bengaluru, he stated.

Mother's milk contains protein, saline, fat, sarcophagus and increases immunity. The breast milk will be collected from donor mothers using equipment, it will pasteurised and then freezed. It could be stored for six months.

Till now, 27 litres of breast milk has been collected. Among this, 21 litres has already been given to 90 children, he stated.

Source: IANS
