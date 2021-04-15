Global COVID-19 Cases Top 136.4 Million

Globally, the coronavirus caseload has topped 136.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.94 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 136,493,176 and 2,944,366, respectively.



India follows in the second place with 13,527,717 cases.







In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 354,617 fatalities.



Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (209,702), India (170,179), the UK (127,346), Italy (114,612), Russia (101,552), France (99,294), Germany (78,572), Spain (76,525), Colombia (66,156), Iran (64,764), Poland (58,481), Argentina (57,957), Peru (55,230) and South Africa (55,230).



