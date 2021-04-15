Global COVID-19 Cases Top 136.4 Million

India follows in the second place with 13,527,717 cases.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (13,517,808), France (5,128,140), Russia (4,597,400), the UK (4,388,296), Turkey (3,903,573), Italy (3,779,594), Spain (3,370,256), Germany (3,024,604), Poland (2,586,647), Colombia (2,552,937), Argentina (2,551,999), Mexico (2,281,840) and Iran (2,093,452), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 354,617 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (209,702), India (170,179), the UK (127,346), Italy (114,612), Russia (101,552), France (99,294), Germany (78,572), Spain (76,525), Colombia (66,156), Iran (64,764), Poland (58,481), Argentina (57,957), Peru (55,230) and South Africa (55,230).
Source: IANS