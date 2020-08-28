by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  August 28, 2020 at 12:43 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Global Coronavirus Toll Crosses 24.3 Million
The total number of global coronavirus cases stand at 24,356,619 while the deaths owing to the infection have crossed 829,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,356,619 and the fatalities rose to 829,861, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Empowering Better Health

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,863,363 and 180,595 respectively, according to the CSSE.


Brazil came in the second place with 3,761,391 infections and 118,649 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,310,234), and is followed by Russia (972,972), South Africa (618,286), Peru (613,378), Mexico (579,914), Colombia (572,243), Spain (429,507), Chile (404,102), Argentina (380,292), Iran (367,796), the UK (332,491), Saudi Arabia (311,855), Bangladesh (304,583), France (297,485), Pakistan (294,638), Turkey (263,998), Italy (263,949), Germany (240,571), Iraq (219,435), Philippines (205,581), Indonesia (162,884), Canada (128,836), Qatar (117,988), Ukraine (114,663), Bolivia (112,094), Ecuador (111,219), Israel (110,403) and Kazakhstan (105,243), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (62,594), India (60,472), UK (41,564), Italy (35,463), France (30,581), Spain (28,996), Peru (28,124), Iran (21,137), Colombia (18,184), Russia (16,758), South Africa (13,628) and Chile (11,072).



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
India Records Highest Single-day Spike of 77,266 Coronavirus Cases
India registered an unprecedented 77,266 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours. India is the third worst-hit at present, after the US and Brazil. However, the fatality rate has dropped to 1.81 percent, said the Health Ministry.
READ MORE
COVID-19 has Less Prominent Effect on Children
Children and teens are less likely than adults to develop severe COVID-19 symptoms or die from the disease, reports a new study.
READ MORE
New, Low-cost COVID-19 Test Developed
An accurate, low-cost diagnostic test for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) that quickly delivers results without the need for sophisticated equipment has been developed.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake